Airtel launches its Airtel 5G Plus services in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Airtel has already launched its 5G services in 8 cities including Delhi last year in October after its first 5G announcement followed by Gurugram in the next month, and now the company has expanded its 5G network to more cities.

Areas covered in Delhi

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at India Gate, Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Mandir, Jama Masjid, Chidiya Ghar, Chhattarpur Temple, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Lodhi Garden, Connaught Place, Safdarjung Enclave, Hauz Khas, Sarojni Nagar, Pragati Maidan, R K Puram, Mahipalpur, Chandni Chowk, Dwarka, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Jahangirpuri, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Najafgarh, Narela, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Sangam Vihar, Vikas Puri, Delhi-6, Dilshad garden, Seelampur, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Khan Market, Tilak Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, and Timarpur.

Areas covered in Noida

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Greater Noida Sectors Zeta, Delta, Omicron, Omax Wonder Mall, Udyog Vihar, Kulesara, Dadri, Noida Sector 2, 4, 10, 11, 14, 19, 16, 17, 18, 22, 30, 34, 40, 44, 45, 47, 49, 57, 62, 82, 83, 93, 99, 102, 135, 145, Noida Extension, Crossings Republic, Pari Chowk, and Nalanda Chowk.

Areas covered in Ghaziabad

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Indirapuram, Gaur City, Loni, Vijay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dasna, Subhash Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Amrit Nagar, East Gokulpur, and Kaushambi.

Areas covered in Faridabad

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Jawahar Colony, Ballabhgarh, NIT, Rajeev Colony, Sanjay Colony, Sainik Colony, Dabua Colony, Bharat Colony, Green fields, Shiv Colony, Agwanpur, Ahirwana chowk, Sec 2, 14, 16, 17, 21D, 24, 41, 42, 55, 59, 62, 70, 77, 78, 80, 81, 84, IP colony, Ajronda, Alfalah University, Omaxe World Street, and Ismailpur.

Areas covered in Gurugram

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, South City, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Kendriya Vihar, Nirvana Country, Malibu Town, Sector 1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 29, 31, 38, 39, 40, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 54, 56, 57, 65, 104, 109, Huda Markets, Sohna Road, Chakarpur, Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Manesar, IMT, Bilaspur Khurd, Vatika City, Sector 80, and 82.

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Lauria, CEO Delhi – NCR, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad in addition to Delhi and Gurugram. Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Hissar, Rohtak, Indore, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.