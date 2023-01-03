Airtel launched its Airtel 5G Plus services in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, this is just after Reliance Jio expanded its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal a few days back. Airtel has already rolled out its 5G in Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, and more cities last month and at numerous locations in India after its first 5G announcement.

Airtel 5G is currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Radisson square, Sadar Bazaar, Bombay Hospital Square, Khajrana area, Gita Bhawan, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Panchsheel Nagar, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations.

Commenting on the launch, Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said,

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Indore. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others in the Q4 2022.

Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.