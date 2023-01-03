POCO India has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, the POCO C50 is an affordable smartphone starting at an introductory price of ₹6,249. POCO C50 highlights its stock Android 12 Go Edition, 6.52-inch display, leather-like textured design, fingerprint scanner, and a power-efficient processor from MediaTek.

The POCO C50 offers a leather-like textured design on the backside with a dual-camera setup and comes in two color variants – Country Green, and Royal Blue. The POCO C50 has identical specifications and features to the Redmi A1+ launched last year. The POCO C50 runs on the Android 12 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

The front side has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) and a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9, a brightness of 400 nits, and is protected by scratch-resistant glass.

On the camera’s front, the POCO C50 has an 8 MP f/2.0 primary camera with a depth sensor making a dual-camera setup on the rear side. The front side has a 5 MP F/2.2 camera for selfie and video calling needs.

On the specifications side, the POCO C50 equips a 12nm MediaTek helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz (ARM Cortex-A53 CPU) and IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants – 2 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM with the same 32 GB eMMC 5.1 storage and expands up to 512 GB via a microSD card. For its battery, the POCO C50 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 10W standard charging.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said,

“We at POCO India are excited to launch the first product for 2023 – POCO C50 and it is here to let the consumers #SlayAllDay. Strengthening our position in the sub-10K segment, the latest addition to the C-series portfolio is a perfect blend of enhanced display, software, gaming, and camera experience. After the resounding success of POCO C3 and POCO C31, the launch of POCO C50 is a testimony to take the user experience a notch higher. We are confident that it will be a market disruptor and will further redefine the smartphone experience.”

POCO C50 Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, scratch resistant glass

6.52-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, scratch resistant glass Software: Android 12 (Go Edition)

Android 12 (Go Edition) CPU: 12 nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz (ARM Cortex-A53 CPU)

12 nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz (ARM Cortex-A53 CPU) GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: 2 GB OR 3 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

2 GB OR 3 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 32 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD support up to 512 GB

32 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD support up to 512 GB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (8 MP f/2.0 primary + depth sensor), LED flash



Dual Cameras (8 MP f/2.0 primary + depth sensor), LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Others: micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, rear fingerprint scanner

micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, rear fingerprint scanner Cellular: 4G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support

4G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W charging

5,000 mAh battery, 10W charging Colors: Country Green, Royal Blue

The POCO C50 is launched at an introductory price of ₹6,249 (a ₹250 coupon as a part of the introductory offer). It will available on Flipkart starting from 10th January 2023. The regular price of the smartphone is ₹6,499 for its 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model and ₹7,299 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model.

POCO C50 Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹6,249 onwards (introductory price), ₹6,499 (2 GB + 32 GB), ₹7,299 (3 GB + 32 GB)

₹6,249 onwards (introductory price), ₹6,499 (2 GB + 32 GB), ₹7,299 (3 GB + 32 GB) Availability: 10th January 2023 on Flipkart

10th January 2023 on Flipkart Offers: ₹250 off coupon as an introductory offer on Flipkart

Buy POCO C50 on Flipkart