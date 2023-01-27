After launching its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar last month, Airtel launches its Airtel 5G Plus services in 7 cities of Jammu and Kashmir which include Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, and Khour. Airtel is already expanding its 5G services in multiple cities all over India at a rapid pace.

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in these cities.

Areas covered in Samba

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Mandi Sangwali, Industrial area, Railway station, Kaili Mandi, and Samba market in Samba

Areas covered in Kathua

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Kalibari, Ward no 2, District hospital Kathua, Durga nagar Kathua, Govindsar, Shivnagar, Rajbagh, and Amrit vihar in Kathua.

Areas covered in Udhampur

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Dhar Road, Rehambal, Chinar, Shakti Nagar, Lambi Gali, Ekta Vihar, Chopra Shop, Gole market, Chabutra Bazar, and Sailain Talab in Udhampur.

Areas covered in Akhnoor

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Ambaran, Balle Bagh, Daskal, Akhnoor main chowk, and Bardhal Kallan in Akhnoor.

Areas covered in Kupwara

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Panzgam, Sulkoot, Kupwara market, Anderhama, and Tregam in Kupwara.

Airtel said its Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. Airtel 5G Plus services are available to all the 4G consumers of the telco at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said, “Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur & Khour.”

“Customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more”, Verma added.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, Hissar, Rohtak, Indore, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.