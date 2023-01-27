After launching the realme 10 Pro+ and realme 10 Pro, realme also announced the realme 10, its latest mid-range smartphone in India and it packs loads of tricks, handy shortcuts, workarounds, and perks. The realme 10 features a 90 Hz Super AMOLED display, slim and lightweight design, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 50 MP primary camera, and more. Here are the top realme 10 tips, tricks, quick shortcuts, and useful features you need to know.

Top realme 10 Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, Useful Features

1) Lock Apps Via Fingerprints

Securing your phone with fingerprints is one of the essential things you should do, but securing the apps with fingerprints adds a layer of security on top. The realme 10 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which you can use to lock individual apps installed on the phone.

With the fingerprint lock, nobody but only you can access the apps by unlocking them using your fingerprints. So, when someone tries to access your unlocked phone and open the apps, it asks for a fingerprint authentication which only you can unlock.

To lock apps with your fingerprints, make sure you have registered your fingerprints on the realme 10 Pro+.

Step 1: Head to Settings -> Password & Security -> Fingerprint and add fingerprints (if you haven’t). Once done, you will be shown a menu where you can choose to turn on the App Lock .

Step 2: Now go to Settings -> Privacy -> App Lock and turn on the slider, you will be asked to set up a privacy password.

Step 3: Choose the apps you want to lock using your fingerprints by using the slider.

When your smartphone is in an unlocked state, the apps are vulnerable as anyone can access it if they reach your phone. An unlocked phone can give anyone access to your smartphone whether you have secured it with a fingerprint, pin, passcode, or any other security. This is where a fingerprint lock for the apps is useful.

2) Make Use Of Three Fingers For Taking Screenshots

The realme 10 lets you take screenshots using a simple gesture we saw in several realme smartphones. Taking screenshots using its three fingers gesture is the easiest and by far the most convenient way to take screenshots on the smartphone. By using the three-finger gesture, you will be able to take screenshots much easier without any hazzle.

To use this feature, swipe three fingers on the screen from top to bottom which quickly saves a screenshot and saves it in the gallery. This feature is turned on by default, however, you can disable or re-enable it from the settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> System Settings -> Gesture & motions and see the slider for Swipe down with 3 fingers to take screenshot is On or Off.

3) Take Only A Portion Of A Screenshot

Taking screenshots is now easy for you since now you know the three-finger gesture trick, but have you tried anything about capturing a half screenshot or partially taking one? What if you just want to capture a portion of the screenshot?

There are two more gestures using the same three fingers, one is the partial screenshot and another is the scrolling screenshot. Both take a slightly different approach to these gestures. The harder way is capturing the full screenshot and then cropping it to your liking, but should I say no need to crop, just capture with this trick already cropped?

Unlike full screenshots, a partial screenshot or half screenshot gesture captures a portion of the screen and not fullscreen which helps you to skip the cropping process and saves you from the unnecessary full images.

Before starting off, turn on the partial screenshot gesture settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> System Settings -> Gesture & motions and turn on the slider for Touch and hold with 3 fingers to take screenshot .

To take partial screenshots, just tap and hold the three fingers on the screen for a second, and then swipe down on the screen. You are provided with a selection on the screen, choose the screen area to whatever you like, and take partial screenshots. Remember, you will have to hold the three fingers on the screen for a second and then swipe it down.

4) Take Scrolling Screenshots

Aside from these two different gestures that you can use to take screenshots, there’s one more three-finger gesture that lets you take scrolling screenshots on realme 10.

A scrolling screenshot is a long screenshot that records the scrolling screen to capture a much larger image than what you see on the screen. Scrolling screenshots are useful if you are saving a long chat history, a description, a document, or some information over the internet.

To take scrolling screenshots, use the same gesture i.e. three fingers by tapping and holding on the screen for a second and swiping throughout the bottom of the screen. Once you are satisfied with the image, tap on the screen to take a screenshot.

5) Check Wi-Fi/4G Speeds In Real-Time

The realme 10 packs a MediaTek Helio G99 which comes with 4G connectivity. If you are using either a 4G connection or Wi-Fi, you can check the speeds in real-time using a built-in feature, the realme 10 shows you the internet speed in the status bar on the top.

The real-time internet speed indicator shows you the current speed on the internet available on your smartphone. It also helps you to see if you really are getting slow internet speeds from your service provider or if there is anything in the background that’s hogging your data. Use this feature to view download/upload speed or how fast is your streaming media in real-time.

Here’s how to check Wi-Fi or 4G speed on realme 10.

Go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar and under the Status bar icons section, tap on Real-time network speed to turn on the slider.

Now, check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator working while you surf the net.

6) Stop Apps From Using Data On Your Phone

The realme 10 has a bunch of features hidden in the realme UI 3.0 that will help you to achieve things much easier and give you a better user experience. One of the nifty features which allow you to control the Wi-Fi access for the installed apps on your realme 10 smartphone can be really helpful if you want to stop the apps from connecting to the internet.

You can stop the app from using your Wi-Fi network and completely block the internet access for the installed apps. There’s a kill switch for the internet connection on a per-app basis and you can use it to block the internet for the apps that use unnecessary data in the background.

Some apps on your phone can use unnecessary data every time you connect to the Wi-Fi network, so why not take control of the apps that use your phone’s Wi-Fi?

Go to Settings -> Apps -> Special app access -> Wi-Fi control and choose the apps that you want to stop or block the Wi-Fi access.

Turn off the slider to disable the Wi-Fi for the specific app.

Now check the app and see if it has internet access.

7) Put Watermarks, Date & Time Stamp on the Images You Click

The realme 10 has a 50 MP AI camera that takes impressive shots in the daylight and whenever you capture the photos, you can put a date and time stamp as well as a ‘shot on realme 10’ watermark on them, all with a quick setting. Things you can put on a photo while capturing are the date and time, a watermark, or location information which helps you to identify the image properly. This option can be enabled in the camera settings.

Step 1: Launch the Camera App and go to Camera Settings in the top-right corner using the three dots.

Step 2: Tap on Watermarks and turn on the slider on the right.

Step 3: There are options to customize the watermark, put your custom signature or add device model, change the font size and position of the signature, add location, and the date and time stamp.

8) Split Screen Using A Simple Gesture

One more thing you can do on your realme 10 is to split the screen and use two apps simultaneously on the screen. This handy trick can be among the underrated features of the phone, many people may not be using it, but rather switch the apps frequently.

Instead of switching two apps, you can also use them at the same time in split screen mode, there’s a gesture that lets you split the screen and use two apps side-by-side which can be very handy if you are multitasking on the phone. For instance, you are chatting with your friends on WhatsApp and at the same time, you are watching videos on YouTube.

To use the Split screen feature, swipe up on the screen with three fingers to enter the Split screen mode and choose the app you want to use under split mode. You can adjust the slider to resize the apps.

The split screen can be turned On or Off from the Settings menu.

Go to Settings -> Special features -> Split screen and set the slider as per your needs.

You can also use the feature – Flexible windows just below the Split screen for floating windows similar to what you have seen on desktops.

9) View the Battery Percentage In The Status Bar

Want to know how much battery is remaining on the phone? The battery percentage can also be viewed in the status bar where the battery icon is present. The battery percentage in the status bar quickly allows you to check on the battery life. This built-in feature will put a percentage right next to the battery icon so that you can easily check if the phone needs to be charged before it’s dead.

To view the battery percentage in the status bar, simply go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar -> Battery percentage and choose the desired option.

You can now view the percentage inside the battery or outside the battery depending on your chosen setting.

10) Make Use Of The Dark Mode

The Dark mode is among the most useful features in smartphones, the Dark mode lets you view the screen content in dark colors to ease off the eyes. It helps you to use the smartphone in darker environments and gives relief to your eyes during the night preventing any eye strains.

Here’s how to turn on the Dark Mode on your realme 10 Pro with these simple steps.

Head to Settings -> Display & brightness and choose the Dark mode theme option .

Set the Scheduled to set the dark mode automatically as per your time or use the Sunset to Sunrise option.

Under the Dark mode settings, change the desired options – Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle to set the intensity of the darkness. You can also adjust the Dark mode with wallpaper, and icons, and reduce contrast in low-light conditions.

That’s it, the apps will now be locked and secured with your fingerprints. Now try to open a secured app and you will be asked for authentication. Use your fingerprints to unlock the apps.

That was it, these are some of the top realme 10 tips and tricks that we found on the phone, you can spend some time on the device to get more of it.

For more guides and tutorials like this, visit our How-To Guides. To get updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, make sure you follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube