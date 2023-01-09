After launching the realme 10 Pro and realme 10 Pro+, realme has today launched realme 10 in India featuring MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 90 Hz AMOLED display, 50MP primary camera, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging, and more.

The realme 10 packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. As for the camera, the realme 10 equips a 50 MP camera in its dual camera setup on the rear side. The secondary camera is a 2 MP for B&W while the front side has a 16 MP selfie camera.

Moving to the specifications of the phone, the realme 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio 99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The SoC consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU (up to 950 MHz) for gaming and graphics-related tasks.

The CPU is manufactured in a 6nm TSMC process consisting of 2+6 Cortex core configurations, two performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The phone comes in two variants i.e. 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage as the base variant and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage as the top variant with microSD card support. On the battery side, the realme 10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging. The realme 10 runs on the Android 12 operating system with realme UI 3.0 on top.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “Continuing with our commitment to empowering the youth through cutting-edge technologies at affordable price points, we have introduced the realme 10 which brings the segment’s slimmest design, powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Processor that delivers excellent performance, best-in-class features. With our ‘Epic Performance New Vision’ approach, realme 10 reflects our commitment to empower the youth with more choices to fulfill their modern-day aspirations. We can’t wait for users to get their hands on realme 10 and more such products coming this year.”

realme 10 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, 98% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Software: realme UI 3.0 interface, Android 12 operating system

realme UI 3.0 interface, Android 12 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)

6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors) GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB RAM

4 GB OR 8 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage

64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 camera + 2 MP f/2.4 B&W camera), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 camera + 2 MP f/2.4 B&W camera), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45

16 MP f/2.45 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM dual 4G, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM dual 4G, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging

The price for the realme 10 starts at ₹12,999 for its base variant 4 GB + 64 GB variant and ₹16,999 for its top-variant 8 GB + 128 GB variant. The sale starts on 15th January 2023 at 12 AM on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. Launch offers include flat ₹1,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI.

realme 10 Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹16,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹13,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹16,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 15th January 2023 at 12 AM on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels

15th January 2023 at 12 AM on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels Offers: Flat ₹1,000 off on ICICI bank cards and EMI.

Buy realme 10 on realme.com

Buy realme 10 on Flipkart