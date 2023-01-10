Keeping users’ data privacy in mind, Apple recently rolled out end-to-end encryption for the iCloud platform. While the feature has been introduced, it needs to be enabled manually by the user to take advantage of it.

The feature, which is called Advanced Data Protection, when enabled, converts data into a form that can only be unlocked with a passcode and since the user is the only entity with access to that passcode, no one else can access the data, not even Apple.

Although iCloud had end-to-end encryption for about 14 data categories, Apple has now increased it to 23 categories which now also includes images stored on the device. On iPhones , the feature is now available for those who are running iOS 16.2 or newer version.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable the end-to-end encryption through the Advanced Data Protection feature for iCloud on your Apple iPhone.

How to enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the profile at the top of the screen.

Step 3: In the profile page, tap on the “iCloud” option.

Step 4: After that, tap on the “Advanced Data Protection” option.

Step 5: In there, at the bottom of the screen, tap on the “Turn on Advanced Data Protection” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed this above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then you have successfully enabled the Advanced Data Protection feature for the iCloud on your Apple iPhone.