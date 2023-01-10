Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy A-Series 5G smartphones in India on 18th January 2023 at 12 PM. The company has teased the launch saying “Being awesome is one thing, but amping up your awesome is a whole new world”.

Samsung has not yet officially revealed the names of the two smartphones, however, the teaser reveals the names of both smartphones. The company will launch the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G both mid-range smartphones in India next week.

After the recent announcement of its latest smartphone Samsung Galaxy A14 5G at CES 2023, Samsung is all set to unveil the Galax A14 5G in India along with the Galaxy A23 5G which was launched last year outside the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is a midrange smartphone featuring a 6.6-inch Infinity-V Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 619L GPU.

Furthermore, the phone offers up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage, a battery of 5,000 mAh capacity with 25W fast charging, and packs a quad camera setup at the rear side. The primary camera is a 50 MP OIS shooter along with a 5 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP depth, and 2 MP macro as the secondary cameras. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU (OR Exynos 1330 – EU variant) with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Moving to its cameras, and packs a triple camera setup at the rear side with 50 MP as the main camera along with a 2 MP depth, and 2 MP macro as the secondary cameras. The front side has a 13 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling. Both phones run on the latest OneUI 5.0 based on the Android 13 operating system.

Source