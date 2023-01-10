iQOO has launched its all-new flagship smartphone in India, the iQOO 11 5G which is the top-of-the-line smartphone from the brand, highlights its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 2K+ LTPO 4.0 E6 AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate, 120W FlashCharge ultra-fast charging, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 8 GB extended RAM, FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, and more. The iQOO 11 5G is also the first smartphone in India to equip the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The iQOO 11 5G is a premium smartphone with its iconic BMW M Motorsport tricolor design on the back similar to the predecessor iQOO 9. The iQOO 11 5G has a sleek unibody frame with smooth and sharp lines, a polished metallic plate with CNC engraved print, an elegant Clous de Paris pattern as seen in timeless timepieces, and silicone leather. The phone comes in two color variants – Alpha (Black color) and Legend (White color, BMW Edition).

The iQOO 11 5G flaunts a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 E6 AMOLED 10-bit display (1.07B colors) with 2K+/Quad HD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Other display features include a 1440 Hz PWM dimming, 1,800 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Cameras include a triple setup with a 50 MP f/1.88 Samsung ISOCELL GN5 ultra-sensing main camera with OIS support, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 13 MP f/2.45 telephoto + portrait camera with 2X optical zoom. front side has a 16 MP f/2.45 camera for selfie and video calling needs. The camera includes vivo’s self-developed V2 chip, Zero-Shutter-Lag Motion Snapshot, 4K Super Night Video, XDR Photo 2.0, and more.

Moving to its hardware specifications, iQOO 11 5G packs the new powerful Qualcomm flagship chip for the first time in India, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a powerful SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming.

The CPU is manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715-based cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510-based cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The phone comes in two RAM variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a massive 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM plus RAM expansion feature that extends the RAM up to 8 GB extra. The storage on the phone is 256 GB UFS 4.0 onboard with no microSD card support.

For gamers, the smartphone includes gaming features like in-display Dual Monster Touch controls, enhanced gaming with its V2 chip boosing frame rates as high as 144 FPS, and Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System with 24,768 mm2 total cooling area.

Moving to the battery side, the iQOO 11 5G equips a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W ultra-fast flash charging that charges the phone fully 100% in 25 minutes. The smartphone supports dual SIM 5G network and runs on the new FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The iQOO 11 5G will get 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of Android security updates.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 E6 AMOLED 10-bit (1.07B colors) display, Quad HD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), up to 144 Hz refresh rate, 1440 Hz PWM dimming, 1,800 nits brightness, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 E6 AMOLED 10-bit (1.07B colors) display, Quad HD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), up to 144 Hz refresh rate, 1440 Hz PWM dimming, 1,800 nits brightness, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection Software: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1+3+4 Kryo cores)

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1+3+4 Kryo cores) GPU: Adreno 740

Adreno 740 Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, +8 GB RAM expansion

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, +8 GB RAM expansion Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras – 50 MP f/1.88 (Ultra-Sensing Main Camera) + 8 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide-Angle Camera) + 13 MP f/2.46 (Telephoto & Portrait Camera), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 2X Optical Zoom, V2 Chip, LED flash

Triple cameras – 50 MP f/1.88 (Ultra-Sensing Main Camera) + 8 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide-Angle Camera) + 13 MP f/2.46 (Telephoto & Portrait Camera), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 2X Optical Zoom, V2 Chip, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45

16 MP f/2.45 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers, in-display Dual Monster Touch buttons, Dual X-Axis Linear Motors, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless) certification, Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System (24,768 mm2 total cooling area).

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers, in-display Dual Monster Touch buttons, Dual X-Axis Linear Motors, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless) certification, Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System (24,768 mm2 total cooling area). Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 120W FlashCharge ultra-fast charging, 100% in 25 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 120W FlashCharge ultra-fast charging, 100% in 25 minutes Colors: Alpha, and Legend (BMW Edition)

The price for the iQOO 11 5G starts at ₹59,999 for its base variant 8 GB + 256 GB variant and ₹64,999 for its top-variant 16 GB + 256 GB variant. The sale starts on 13th January 2023 at 12 PM on iQOO.com and Amazon India. Amazon Prime members will get an early access sale on 12th January 2023.

The launch offers include a flat ₹5000 instant discount on ICICI/HDFC Credit and Debit cards and EMI, ₹1,000 Prime discount, extra ₹4,000 off (iQOO/vivo phones) OR ₹3,000 off (non-iQOO/vivo phones) exchange bonus, a free special box with wireless sport on pre-paid orders on iQOO.com from 12th January 2023 to 20th January 2023.

iQOO 11 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹59,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹64,999 (16 GB + 256 GB)

₹59,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹64,999 (16 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 13th January 2023 at 12 PM on iQOO.com Amazon India (12th January 2023 for Prime members)

13th January 2023 at 12 PM on iQOO.com Amazon India (12th January 2023 for Prime members) Offers: Flat ₹5000 instant discount on ICICI/HDFC Credit and Debit cards and EMI, ₹1,000 Prime discount, extra ₹4,000 off (iQOO/vivo phones) OR ₹3,000 off (non-iQOO/vivo phones) exchange bonus, free special box with wireless sport on pre-paid orders on iQOO.com from 12th January 2023 to 20th January 2023.

