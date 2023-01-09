Elon Musk has announced that Twitter is all set for significant UI changes and the long-form text feature which may be rolled out early in February. Twitter will introduce new UI changes, make the Bookmark button more accessible, and allow users to post long-form text in their tweets to make users’ app experience more refined.

The tweet posted this morning states, “Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb”.

As a part of the first “larger UI overhaul”, the company will let users swipe between recommended and followed tweets with simple left and right swipe gestures. Plus, it will also make the Bookmark button more accessible. Twitter will improve the Bookmark feature which he refers to as “de facto silent like.”

“Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots,” he says. The platform will soon allow users to post long-form text in their tweets, Elon Musk hinted that the tweet character count will be increased from 280 to 4000, the platform may allow users to post tweets with up to 4000 characters.

The design changes will roll out later this week, though it remains unclear whether it will be a targeted rollout or whether all Twitter users will receive it. The long-form tweets will roll out in early February.