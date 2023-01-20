After launching its Airtel 5G Plus services in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Airtel has expanded its 5G services to one more city, Puri making a total of 4 cities in the state of Odisha. Airtel customers in all these 4 cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost. Airtel is already expanding its services in multiple cities all over India at a rapid pace.

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in Puri.

Areas covered in Puri

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational at Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, and Chakratirtha Road in Puri.

Commenting on the launch, Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Puri. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, Hissar, Rohtak, Indore, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.