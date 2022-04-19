Alongside the OPPO F21 smartphone, OPPO also announced its latest midrange wireless earbuds, the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro featuring an active noise canceling, IP54 design, 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, up to 28 hours of battery life, and more. Here’s our OPPO Enco Air2 Pro review.

OPPO Enco Air2 Pro Specifications

Driver: 12.4 mm Dynamic drivers

12.4 mm Dynamic drivers Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Protection: IP54 water resistance (earbuds)

IP54 water resistance (earbuds) Features: Active Noise Cancellation, Game Mode, touch controls, in-ear detection, HeyMelody app

Active Noise Cancellation, Game Mode, touch controls, in-ear detection, HeyMelody app Battery Capacity: 43 mAh (Earbuds), 440 mAh (Charging Case)

43 mAh (Earbuds), 440 mAh (Charging Case) Battery Runtime: 28 hours music playback, 2 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, up to 7 hours playback (each bud)

28 hours music playback, 2 hours playback in 10 minutes charging, up to 7 hours playback (each bud) Charging: Supports 10-min FlashCharge, 1.5 hours (earbuds), 2 hours (with case)

Supports 10-min FlashCharge, 1.5 hours (earbuds), 2 hours (with case) Colors: White, Grey

White, Grey Weight: 42.8 grams (case), 4.3 grams (earbud)

42.8 grams (case), 4.3 grams (earbud) Price: ₹3,499

Design, Build & Ergonomics

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro is an upper variant of its midrange Enco Air2 which doesn’t offer ANC. The primary highlight of the earbuds is the active noise cancellation which competes with the same ANC offering earbuds.

On the design front, the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro has a glossy finish look in a refractive bubble-case design, the top has a translucent exterior imitating the bubble design. The overall design and build quality of the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro is impressive.

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro weighs around 42.8 grams (case) and 4.3 grams (each bud). Due to its curvy case design, it fits easily in the hands and is easy to carry. The backside has OPPO branding, the front side has a power indicator, the bottom side has a USB Type-C port that supports 10-min flash charging, and no sign of any physical button.

The earbuds offer a sleek and comfortable design and come with IP54 water-resistant design meaning they can resist water spills and splashes. You will find touch controls for controlling the music, and calls, and let you switch between modes (ANC, Transparency).

In the box, you get a pair of earbuds, a charging case, a USB Type-C cable, user manuals, and earcups in different sizes.

Performance, Features & Connectivity

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro comes with 12.4 mm dynamic Titanized Diaphragm drivers, slightly higher than the 10 mm drivers you see on several wireless earbuds. A larger driver ensures that the earbuds can deliver better sound quality as compared to that of a smaller driver.

You will find Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode, Game mode with 94 ms low latency, and presets that you can select – Live, Bass, Clear Vocals. The ANC mode works great, it silences the surroundings very decently while the Transparency mode amplifies the ambiance and surroundings.

The audio quality on the Bass Mode is very good, you will find a good amount of bass with a balance of mids and trebles. You can also listen to the music using its Live for a live concert experience. The audio performance of the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro is impressive.

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro equips Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity giving you the power to connect with two devices at the same time, say for example a smartphone as well as a laptop. The Enco Air2 Pro also uses Google’s Fast Pair connection that connects to your Android smartphone instantly.

You can also pair via its Hey Melody app for accessing and customizing the earbuds’ features. You can change the ANC, or Transparency Mode, choose between Live, Bass, and Clear Vocals, as well as customize the touch controls of the earbuds.

Battery Runtime & Charging

Speaking of its battery life, the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro offers up to 28 hours of battery life on a full charge (with the case). Each earbud can last up to 7 hours without ANC and 5 hours with ANC turned on (varies according to your usage and volume levels) while the total battery life is 20 hours with the ANC On.

For charging, it takes about an hour and a half to charge the earbuds and about 2 hours to fully charge the earbuds and the case. It supports a 10-min flash charge that offers 2 hours of music playback which is useful if you are in a hurry.

Verdict

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro offers a trendy bubble-shaped design, offers active noise cancellation, up to 28 hours of battery life, and impressive sound quality. On top, you get Bass mode, Live mode, Transparency mode, and low latency mode using the Hey Melody app. For the price of ₹3,499, the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro appears to be a good pair of ANC earbuds and is recommended for people who are looking for wireless ANC earbuds at this price segment.