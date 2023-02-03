After confirming the launch of its Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone in India on 4th February, Infinix Mobile has teamed up with Marvel Studios to launch the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Edition. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania edition will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

Infinix has confirmed the partnership with Marvel Studios ahead of the highly anticipated Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie releasing on 17th February 2023. The company already confirmed that the Zero 5G 2023 will launch in India on 4th February.

This is for the second time, Infinix is collaborating with Marvel Studios after its first collaboration for the Infinix Note 12 series back in May 2022 during the release of Doctor Strange’s Madness Multiverse.

“As Ant-Man and The Wasp enter the quantum realm, Infinix’s Zero 5G 2023 is set to walk in tandem to embrace the technological revolution that lies ahead,” said the company.

Commenting on the partnership, Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, said “We are thrilled to team up with Marvel Studios for its highly anticipated film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to unveil a special edition Zero 5G 2023. This follows the success and excitement we created for the fans with our last association for the Note 12 series with Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Infinix Zero series has established standards when it comes to flagship innovation. The launch of another high-performance smartphone Zero 5G 2023 reaffirms our commitment to continue innovating and providing our users with the best experience. The Zero 5G 2023 packs a massive punch in terms of power and speed, much like the powerful characters in the movie.”