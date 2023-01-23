Infinix has officially announced the launch of its latest smartphone in India – Infinix Zero 5G 2023. The company tweets a video teaser that shows it’s all set to launch the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 smartphone in India on 4th February. Infinix has also confirmed the launch of its midrange smartphone Inifinix Note 12i 2022 in India through its Flipkart launch teaser.

The company’s official Twitter account tweeted on Sunday about the launch of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. The tweet says, “Get ready to witness a power shift that’s unlike anything you’ve experienced before!🔮 The fastest 5G phone in its segment, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is almost here. 🌌 Launching on 4th February, only on @Flipkart #Zero5G2023.”

Get ready to witness a power shift that's unlike anything you've experienced before!🔮 The fastest 5G phone in its segment, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is almost here. 🌌 Launching on 4th February, only on @Flipkart#Zero5G2023 pic.twitter.com/kvWvKs4IFe — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) January 22, 2023

Infinix tweet revealed that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will debut in India on 4th February and will be available on Flipkart. The smartphone is already available outside the country in some markets so you can expect the specifications and features to be identical.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is an upgraded variant of its predecessor Infinix Zero 5G. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. Moreover, a 50 MP primary camera, and XOS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box is expected.

To remind you, Infinix has recently expanded its range of smartphones in India including the Infinix Zero 20 and Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launched last month. The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G highlights its 200 MP camera, Dimensity 920 CPU, and 180W ultra-fast charging (up to 100% in just 12 minutes), while the Infinix Zero 20 features a 60 MP selfie snapper, Helio G99, 108 MP camera, and 44W fast charging.