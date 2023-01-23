After launching its flagship smartphone TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G in India, TECNO has launched another smartphone in the entry-level budget segment, TECNO Spark Go 2023. The price set for the TECNO Spark Go 2023 is ₹6,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

TECNO Spark Go 2023 is an entry-level Android smartphone and it’s the latest smartphone under the TECNO Spark Go series. It features a 5,000 mAh battery with a Type-C port for the first time in India in its segment. In addition to that, the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner, a 13 MP f/1.85 AI dual rear camera setup, and supports 10W standard charging.

TECNO Spark Go 2023 equips a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 480 nits brightness. Furthermore, the phone has an IPX2 splash-resistant design and includes a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC paired with up to 4 GB RAM with up to 64 GB storage. The storage supports microSD cards up to 256 GB.

On the battery side, the phone comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via its Type-C port. According to TECNO, the battery delivers up to 12 hours of gaming, up to 25 hours of video playback, and 125 hours of music playback.

The rear side has a 13 MP f/1.85 primary camera alongwith a QVGA secondary camera paired with a dual LED flash. The front side has a 5 MP selfie camera. The phone features a Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm jack as connectivity options. The TECNO Spark Go 2023 runs on HiOS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India said, “We live in the age of information, where people have access to information like never before and are becoming aware of what is available to them and therefore have evolving aspirations. With that backdrop, we at TECNO are constantly working towards bringing hi-tech features and specifications to these aspirants at competitive prices.

The launch of Spark Go smartphones, is aimed at making technology more inclusive and offer entry-level smartphone users the best of our tech. The strategy allows us to bring distinguished features to first-time smartphone users and consolidates our position among them. With TECNO SPARK GO 2023, we are set to disrupt and push the boundaries for the budget smartphone segment and give them a remarkable smartphone experience.”

TECNO Spark Go 2023 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.56-inch Dot Notch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels), 90% screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits brightness, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, IPX2 splash resistant, stepped square unibody design, upgraded texture, engine inspired dual ring rear camera design

Software: HiOS 12 UI, Android 12

HiOS 12 UI, Android 12 CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz

12nm MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz GPU: PowerVR GE8320 Graphics

PowerVR GE8320 Graphics Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM (+3 GB additional MemFusion RAM)

3 GB OR 4 GB RAM (+3 GB additional MemFusion RAM) Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 256 GB

32 GB OR 64 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 256 GB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (13 MP f/1.85 + QVGA), dual LED flash



Dual Cameras (13 MP f/1.85 + QVGA), dual LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.0

5 MP f/2.0 Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Fingerprint Scanner

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Fingerprint Scanner Cellular: 4G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support

4G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W standard charging

5,000 mAh battery, 10W standard charging Colors: Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple

The TECNO Spark Go 2023 comes in three color variants – Endless Black, Uyuni Blue, and Nebula Purple. You will find a total of three RAM and storage variants of the phone – 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and supports +3 GB additional MemFusion RAM (on 4 GB RAM variants).

TECNO Spark Go 2023 Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹6,999 onwards (3 GB + 32 GB)

₹6,999 onwards (3 GB + 32 GB) Availability: 23rd January 2023 in retail stores

23rd January 2023 in retail stores Offers: N/A

More Details on TECNO Spark Go 2023