After launching the TECNO PHANTOM X2 in India, TECNO has launched its pro variant – the TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G which is the company’s flagship device that comes with the world’s first retractable portrait lens and renewable fiber back design. The PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is an enhanced version of PHANTOM X2 5G launched earlier this month. The launch of the PHANTOM X2 series marks the brand’s entry into the premium smartphone segment.

Features and highlights of the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G include a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G SoC for the first time in India in the PHANTOM X2 Series, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 50 MP + 50 MP dual main cameras with Samsung JNV sensor and Samsung JN1 sensor respectively, 2.5x optical zoom and OIS support, and comes in a massive 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G, like its sibling PHANTOM X2, flaunts a unibody double-curved design with a 3.5D lunar crater (inspired by Moon Crater) stained glass on the back and comes with the world’s first renewable fiber back made of plastic bottles found in the Indian Ocean (applicable for Mars Orange color). The smartphone comes in two space-inspired colors – Mars Orange and Stardust Grey.

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 flaunts a 6.8-inch dual-curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display features a 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, 8+2 bit color depth, TÜV SÜD 36-month display fluency, P3 wide color gamut, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

On the camera’s front, TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G has a 50 MP f/1.9 camera with a Samsung GNV sensor, a telephoto camera with a 50 MP f/1.49 Samsung JN1 retractable 65mm portrait lens, and the third camera includes a 13 MP ultra-wide Samsung 3L6 camera. The camera has 2.5x optical zoom and Optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The front side has a 32 MP f/2.5 selfie camera with LED flash.

Moving to the hardware specifications, the TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G equips a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The phone comes in a lone variant i.e. 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with an Extended RAM feature and 256 GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage with no microSD card support.

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 comes with a 5,160 mAh battery with a 45W Super Charge fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 20 minutes. The smartphone supports dual SIM 5G network and runs on HiOS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Commenting on the new entrant of its flagship series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “The premium segment, above 30K, is witnessing significant growth since 2022 and recorded its highest-ever growth rate of 12% for the period Jan to Nov 22 Vs 21. With that as the backdrop, we are creating an aggressive portfolio under the Phantom series, addressing these new-age consumer needs. With each Phantom product, we are further advancing our technology specifications while maintaining a balance of aesthetics and style. With the launch of PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G, we are offering World’s First Retractable portrait camera. The idea is to deliver premium experiences to more and more people for whom their smartphone is the primary gadget for professional photography on the go. Also as 5G is rolling out in different Indian cities and is playing a catalyst in driving effective telecommunications, this is the most suitable time for the smartphone players for bringing in a premium robust 5G-enabled smartphone provision.”

TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

6.8-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection Software: HiOS 12 UI, Android 12

HiOS 12 UI, Android 12 CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510) CPU)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510) CPU) GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics

Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with Extended RAM feature

12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with Extended RAM feature Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD support

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD support Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.49 Samsung ISOCELL 3.0 GNV + 50 MP f/1.5 Samsung ISOCELL JN1 65mm + 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide), 5P + 1G lens, OIS support, PDAF, LED flash



Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.49 Samsung ISOCELL 3.0 GNV + 50 MP f/1.5 Samsung ISOCELL JN1 65mm + 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide), 5P + 1G lens, OIS support, PDAF, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.5, LED flash

32 MP f/2.5, LED flash Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, in-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock,

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, in-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,160 mAh battery, 45W Super Charge fast charging, 50% charge in 20 minutes

5,160 mAh battery, 45W Super Charge fast charging, 50% charge in 20 minutes Colors: Mars Orange, Stardust Grey

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G is priced at ₹49,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and will be available for pre-booking on Amazon India and retail touchpoints starting from 17th January 2023. The launch offer includes 6 months of no-cost EMI, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership, free TECNO gift hamper for the first 600 customers.

TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹49,999 (12 GB + 256 GB)

₹49,999 (12 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 17th January 2023 pre-booking, sale on 24th January 2023, on Amazon India and retail stores touchpoints

17th January 2023 pre-booking, sale on 24th January 2023, on Amazon India and retail stores touchpoints Offers: 6-month no-cost EMI, 12-month Amazon Prime membership, Free TECNO gift hamper for the first 600 customers.

Pre-order TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro on Amazon India