HMD Global, the smartphone manufacturer under the Nokia brand, has announced the launch of its tablet – the Nokia T21 in India. The Nokia T21 is an Android tablet powered by Android 12 and features a 10.36-inch 2K display with an 8,200 mAh battery. The tablet supports 4G connectivity and voice calling.

The Nokia T21 is a large tablet with a size of 10.36 inches and is built with a tough aluminum body that features a 60% recycled plastic cover for the antenna for optimal connectivity. The design has an IP52 rating which means it’s dust and splash resistant. The display has a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and SGS low blue light certification and is protected by toughened glass.

Hardware specifications of the Nokia T21 include a UNISOC T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.82 GHz laced with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage that can be extended via a microSD card up to 512 GB. On the battery side, the tablet has a large 8,200 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. According to Nokia, the battery offers up to 15 hours of web browsing, and up to 7 hours of conference calls, and retains 80% capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

The Nokia T21 comes with an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8 MP front camera for video calling and selfie needs. The tablet features a Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, as connectivity options and also comes with FM Radio, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones with OZO Playback Audio support.

The Nokia T21 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with two years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates. The tablet comes in two variants i.e. Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, “Our budding tablet portfolio has been highly popular with our audience. Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom for both work and play. Nokia T21 does it all and can quickly adapt, whether you need to focus on your job or relax with your loved ones at home. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks. Nokia T21 also features a 10.3 inch 2K display, with the SGS low blue light certification. This is a tablet that doesn’t compromise on durability and has all the promises you’d expect so you can keep your device for longer.”

Nokia T21 (Tablet) Specifications

Display: 10.36-inch display, 2K resolution (2,000 x 1200 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, toughened glass protection

10.36-inch display, 2K resolution (2,000 x 1200 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, toughened glass protection Software: Android 12

Android 12 CPU: 12nm UNISOC T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.82 GHz

12nm UNISOC T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.82 GHz GPU: Mali-G57 Graphics

Mali-G57 Graphics Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, microSD support up to 512 GB

64 GB internal storage, microSD support up to 512 GB Main Camera: Single 8 MP autofocus camera, LED flash



Single 8 MP autofocus camera, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, Stereo speakers, dual microphones, OZO Audio and Playback

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, Stereo speakers, dual microphones, OZO Audio and Playback Cellular: 4G network, single SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, single SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 8,200 mAh battery, 18W Super Charge fast charging, 50% charge in 20 minutes

8,200 mAh battery, 18W Super Charge fast charging, 50% charge in 20 minutes Colors: Charcoal Grey

The price for the Nokia T21 tablet starts at ₹17,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with Wi-Fi-only and the price for its 4G variant is ₹18,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with both Wi-Fi and 4G support. The tablet will be available for pre-booking on 17th January 2023 and will go on sale on 22nd January 2023 on Nokia.com, retail stores, partner portals, and leading outlets. Offers include a flat ₹1,000 off on pre-booking and a free flip cover worth ₹1,999.

Nokia T21 (Tablet) Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹17,999 (4 GB + 64 GB, Wi-Fi-only), ₹18,999 (4 GB + 64 GB, Wi-Fi + 4G)

₹17,999 (4 GB + 64 GB, Wi-Fi-only), ₹18,999 (4 GB + 64 GB, Wi-Fi + 4G) Availability: 17th January 2023 (pre-booking), 22nd January 2023 (sale), on Nokia.com, retail stores, partner portals, and leading outlets.

17th January 2023 (pre-booking), 22nd January 2023 (sale), on Nokia.com, retail stores, partner portals, and leading outlets. Offers: Pre-booking offer of ₹1,000 off, free flip cover worth ₹1,999

Buy Nokia T21 on Nokia.com