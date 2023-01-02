TECNO has launched its latest flagship smartphone in India, the TECNO PHANTOM X2 – the company’s flagship device that packs a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G SoC for the first in India in the sub ₹40,000 budget. Other highlights of the smartphone include a unique unibody double-curved glass design, 6.8-inch 120 Hz display, a 64 MP camera with RGBW sensor and OIS support, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and a 5,160 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 has a unibody double-curved design with a 3.5D lunar crater stained glass on the back and comes in two space-inspired colors – Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey. The TECNO PHANTOM X2 flaunts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

On the camera’s front, TECNO PHANTOM X2 has a 64 MP primary camera with RGBW/G+P sensor and supports Optical image stabilization (OIS). The two secondary cameras in its triple camera setup include a 13 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP camera. The front side has a 32 MP selfie camera with LED flash.

Moving to the hardware specifications, the TECNO PHANTOM X2 equips a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510) CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The phone comes in a lone variant i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM with a +5 GB Extended RAM feature and 256 GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage with no microSD card support.

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 comes with a 5,160 mAh battery with a 45W Super Charge fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 20 minutes. The smartphone supports dual SIM 5G network and runs on HiOS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO MOBILE India, said,

“As the demand for premium experiences grow, even we grow. We continue to challenge the status quo of the industry, with the aim of redefining the high-end experience in an ambitious yet accessible way. TECNO PHANTOM X2 is powered by the outstanding MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G chipset, which is built on 4nm fabrication and runs at 3.05GHz.”

“The smartphone sets new benchmarks in terms of power, performance, and energy efficiency. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor also has a host of innovations in camera and graphics to help make the PHANTOM X2 a superior gaming and multitasking smartphone with immersive experiences for TECNO customers.”

TECNO PHANTOM X2 Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

6.8-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection Software: HiOS 12 UI, Android 12

HiOS 12 UI, Android 12 CPU: 12nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510) CPU)

12nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510) CPU) GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics

Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +5 GB Extended RAM

8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, +5 GB Extended RAM Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD support

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD support Main Camera: Triple Cameras (64 MP f/1.7 RGBW/G+P primary + 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2 MP), 5P + 1G lens, OIS support, PDAF, LED flash



Triple Cameras (64 MP f/1.7 RGBW/G+P primary + 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2 MP), 5P + 1G lens, OIS support, PDAF, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.5, LED flash

32 MP f/2.5, LED flash Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, in-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock,

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, in-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual-SIM dual standby, VoLTE support Battery: 5,160 mAh battery

5,160 mAh battery Colors: Moonlight Silver, Stardust Grey

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 is up for pre-booking at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and will be available for purchase on Amazon India and retail stores starting from 9th January 2022. The launch offer includes 6 months of no-cost EMI, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership, the first 100 pre-booking orders on Amazon, and 200 orders on retail touchpoints will receive a free upgrade to PHANTOM X3 when the phone is slated to launch in India.

TECNO PHANTOM X2 Price in India, Availability, & Offers