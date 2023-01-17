Apple has been committed to environmental causes and if you have watched recent launch events from the company, then the company has increased the amount of time it talks about the environment and related causes. In line with the company’s goals, the Cupertino-based technology giant has introduced a new feature to the iPhones, known as Clean Energy Charging.

The feature is currently limited to the Apple iPhones, that too in the United States and only for those who are running the iOS 16.1 or newer version of the operating system on their smartphones.

As a part of this feature, the device learns the charging habits and tries to reduce the carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon-emission electricity is available. When the phone is connected to a charger, the Clean Energy Feature gets activated to forecast carbon emissions in the local energy grid. It works together with Optimized Battery Charging to learn your charging habits and over a long period of time, the feature predicts and tries to reduce the carbon footprint.

The Clean Energy Charging feature is enabled by default and if you want to disable the feature for whatever reasons, then here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can quickly and easily disable the Clean Energy Charging feature through the Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

How to easily disable Clean Energy Charging in iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Battery” option.

Step 3: On the Battery settings page, select the “Battery Health & Charging” option.

Step 4: Then, disable the toggle switch for the “Clean Energy Charging” feature.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above mentioned step-by-step guide on your Apple iPhone, then the Clean Energy Charging feature has been disabled on your smartphone.

Currently, the feature is only available on phones running the iOS 16.1 or newer version of the operating system in the United States. However, we expect the company to expand the Clean Energy Charging feature to other regions and more of its hardware devices in the near future.