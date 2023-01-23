Infinix is all set to launch the Infinix Note 12i 2022 smartphone in India on 25th January 2023. The company has confirmed the launch of the Infinix Note 12i 2022 in a Flipkart landing page teaser saying “Take The Lead” with the smartphone name and its launch date.

The Flipkart teaser also reveals the smartphone’s specifications which include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness and Widevine L1 certification, a 7.8mm slim design, a 50 MP triple camera setup, 33W fast charging, and more. The Infinix Note 12i 2022 has been already launched in Indonesia and Kenya and now it’s coming to India.

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 is a mid-range smartphone featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM with +3 GB extended RAM. The smartphone also comes with a dual-tone matte finish 7.8mm design, a Dar Link 2.0 game boost technology, a 10-layer cooling system, a battery of 5,000 mAh, and Infinix’s XOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

About the cameras, the Infinix Note 12i 2022 will feature a 50 MP f/1.75 main camera in its triple camera setup with two secondary cameras, one depth lens with f/2.4, and one AI lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling. As per the Flipkart teaser, the Infinix Note 12i 2022 will come in at least two colors – White and Blue.

To recall, Infinix has recently expanded its range of smartphones in India including the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launched last month highlighting its 200 MP camera, Dimensity 920 CPU, and 180W ultra-fast charging that can charge the phone up to 100% in just 12 minutes.

