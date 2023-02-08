Airtel launches its Airtel 5G Plus services in four more cities – Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Balasore in Odisha. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, and Puri, a total of 8 cities in Gujarat state. The announcement is made alongside the launch of its 5G services in three cities – Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot in Gujarat.

Airtel customers in all these cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in these cities.

Areas covered in Anugul

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Similipada, Hulursingha, Tamrit Colony, Giranga, Amalapada, Mishrapada, Lingarajodi, Anugul Railway Station, Khandasar, Khalari, Pragati Nagar, Susuda, and Karadagadia in Anugul.

Areas covered in Sambalpur

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Sakhipada, Ainthapali, Motijharan, Barpalli Chowk (Bareipali), Naksapali, Dhanakuda, Remed, City Station, and Budharaja in Sambalpur.

Areas covered in Berhampur

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Gosani Nuagaon, Baidyanathpur, Stadium area, Gandhinagar, Sriramnagar, Gajapati Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Ankuli, Panchasila Nagar, Panda Colony, and Khodasing in Berhampur.

Areas covered in Balasore

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Rani Patna, Mallikashpur, Sutei, Balia, Angargadia, Sunhat, Samalpur, Satyanagar, Jujestipur Patna, and Laxminarayan Nagar in Balasore.

Anupam Arora, CEO – Odisha, Bihar & Jharkhand, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch ofAirtel 5G Plus in Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur & Balasore in addition to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela & Puri. Airtel customers in these eight cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hissar, Rohtak, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.