motorola has launched its latest smartphone in India, the moto e13 is an entry-level budget smartphone in the moto e-series with a price starting at ₹6,999. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, Dolby Atmos, 5,000 mAh battery, Android 13 Go Edition, and is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The moto e13 is a budget smartphone in the entry-level segment running Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box. The moto e13 has a sleek, stylish, and premium design according to the company. The smartphone has an IP52 water-repellent design and comes in three color variants – Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White.

The moto e13 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The cameras include a 13 MP f/2.2 single rear camera and a 5 MP f/2.5 selfie camera. The phone comes with support for Dolby Atmos.

The moto e13 equips a 12nm UNISOC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz. The CPU includes two 1.6 GHz performance Cortex-A75 cores and six 1.6 GHz power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores. The SoC further offers an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU for gaming and comes in lone 64 GB storage with either 2 GB RAM or 4 GB RAM options.

On the battery side, the moto e13 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. No fingerprint scanner is available on the phone. Other features include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and supports 4G network with dual SIM options.

Moto e13 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch LCD display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate

Android 13 Go Edition CPU: 12nm UNISOC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz ( 2x Cortex-A75 cores + 6x Cortex-A55 cores)

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 Graphics Memory: 2 GB OR 4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Single 13 MP f/2.2 camera

5 MP f/2.5 Others: Dolby Atmos, IP52 water-repellent design

4G network, dual SIMs, dual 4G standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W charging

The price for the moto e13 starts at ₹6,999 for its 2 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and ₹7,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The phone will be available from 15th February on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹700 off Jio exclusive offer and Jio benefits worth ₹2,500.

Moto e13 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹6,999 (2 GB + 64 GB), ₹7,999 (4 GB + 64 GB)

₹6,999 (2 GB + 64 GB), ₹7,999 (4 GB + 64 GB) Availability: 15th February 2023 on Flipkart and offline stores.

15th February 2023 on Flipkart and offline stores. Offers: Flat ₹700 off Jio exclusive offer, Jio benefits worth ₹2,500.

Get moto e13 on Flipkart