realme India recently added the narzo N53 to its portfolio and now the smartphone goes on sale today on Amazon.in and realme.com starting at a price of ₹8,999. The realme narzo N53 is the latest smartphone in the narzo series highlighting a 7.49mm ultra-slim design, 90 Hz display, 50 MP AI camera, and 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging.

The realme narzo N53 is available on realme.com, Amazon India, as well as at stores near you, the first sale for realme narzo N53 starts today. The price for the realme narzo N53 base variant 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is ₹8,999 and the price for its top variant 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹10,999. The smartphone is available in two color variants – Feather Black and Feather Gold.

You can grab the ongoing offers which include up to ₹1,000 off (₹750 off on 4 GB + 64 GB and ₹1,000 off on 6 GB + 128 GB) on ICICI and HDFC bank cards, and EMI, and Jio benefits worth ₹3,000 for Jio users.

The realme narzo N53 is an entry-level smartphone running Android 13 with the new realme UI T Edition interface on top featuring Mini Capsule which was first seen on the realme C55 and later on the realme narzo N55. The narzo N53 is also the thinnest smartphone in the whole realme family with a 7.49 mm ultra-slim design.

The realme narzo N53 comes with a 6.74-inch display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), a fast 90 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP dual cameras, a 150% Ultra Boom Speaker, and offers a triple-slot 4G SIM tray with dedicated 2 TB microSD card support.

About the internals, the realme narzo N53 comes with a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz, Mali-G52 MP1 GPU, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging.

realme narzo N53 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.74-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 450 nits brightness, 16.7M colors, 7.49 mm slim, 182 grams weight

6.74-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 450 nits brightness, 16.7M colors, 7.49 mm slim, 182 grams weight Software: realme UI T Edition, Android 13 operating system

realme UI T Edition, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 & 6x Cortex-A55 cores)

12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 & 6x Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: Mali-G52 MP1 Graphics

Mali-G52 MP1 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+6 GB Dynamic RAM)

4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+6 GB Dynamic RAM) Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB, eMMC 5.1 internal storage

64 GB OR 128 GB, eMMC 5.1 internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), GPS, GLONASS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), GPS, GLONASS Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging (11V, 3A), 50% in 31 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging (11V, 3A), 50% in 31 minutes Colors: Feather Black, Feather Gold

Feather Black, Feather Gold Price: ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage)

₹8,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage) Availability: Special sale on 22nd May 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM, first sale on 24th May 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, Amazon India, and offline stores

Special sale on 22nd May 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM, first sale on 24th May 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, Amazon India, and offline stores Offers: Up to ₹1,000 off (₹750 off on 4 GB + 64 GB and ₹1,000 off on 6 GB + 128 GB) on ICICI and HDFC bank cards, and EMI, and Jio benefits worth ₹3,000 for Jio users.

Buy realme narzo N53 on realme.com

Buy realme narzo N53 on Amazon India