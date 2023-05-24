ASUS is now the second-largest company to sell notebooks in India, the Taiwanese tech giant has managed to capture a good portion of the Indian market, with about 17.9% of people buying their notebooks in the first quarter of 2023, says the company.

According to a report by IDC’s Worldwide Personal Computing Devices Tracker, 1Q23, ASUS has reached the second position in India in the consumer notebook market with a market share of 17.9% based on unit shipment.

In fact, they experienced a big growth of 59.8% compared to the previous quarter, while the overall market for notebooks went down by 41.8% compared to the previous year.

ASUS has kickstarted the year 2023 with compelling new products in the consumer notebook, gaming, and creator series segment in India. The company says it has surpassed the latest innovations in the market with the launch of its new Zenbook S 13 OLED which is the world’s thinnest laptop weighing just 1kg. They have also introduced the Strix Scar series for gaming enthusiasts and the iconic creator series, both powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core Processors.

ASUS is also among the strong leaders in the gaming segment and is constantly working to meet the latest needs of customers with its innovative notebooks under its ROG (Republic of Gamers) series.

Commenting on the achievement Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are elated to capture the No. 2 position in the consumer notebook category in India in Q1 2023. This is indeed great teamwork to receive this accomplishment in the very first quarter of the year, which will keep the team motivated and passionate to touch new benchmarks in the coming quarters and help the business grow exponentially in India. With this recognition, we are aligned with our vision and hoping to receive newer and bigger heights in 2023 by offering customers innovative and high-performance devices catering to every segment of customers.”