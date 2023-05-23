Motorola India has today launched its latest Edge series smartphone in India, the motorola edge 40 is the world’s first smartphone to sport a Dimensity 8020 and the world’s slimmest 7.49 mm IP68 design according to the company. The primary highlights and features of the Motorola edge 40 include a 144 Hz pOLED 3D curved display, 68W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, an IP68 Vegan leather design with at least 7.49 mm thickness, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 CPU for the first time.

The company claims that the motorola edge 40 is the world’s slimmest IP68-rated smartphone with a 7.49 mm ultra-slim design (Leather-back variant) using a sandblasted aluminum frame and curved Vegan leather (or matte acrylic back depending on the variant). It comes in three design and color variants – Nebula Green (Vegan Leather), Lunar Blue (Vegan Leather), and Eclipse Black (Acrylic). The Leather variants come in 7.49 mm thickness and 171 grams weight while the Acrylic variant comes in 7.58 mm and 167 grams weight.

The front side has a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), and 8-bit color depth (16.7M colors). Other display features include a 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, DCI-P3 color space, and a 92.7% screen-to-body ratio. The display has curved 3D glass (56°) with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Moving to the cameras, the motorola edge 40 has a dual camera setup on the rear side with 50 MP f/1.4 as the primary camera with Quad Pixel Technology and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The secondary camera includes a 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 120° FOV with macro support. The front side has a 32 MP f/2.4 camera with Quad Pixel Technology for selfie and video calling needs. The front and the back cameras record up to [email protected] videos and up to [email protected] slow-motion videos from the rear camera.

The motorola edge 40 is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.6 GHz (4x Cortex-A78 & 4x Cortex-A55) paired with ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for gaming. Furthermore, the motorola edge 40 comes in a single RAM and storage variant i.e. 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage with no microSD card support.

On the battery and charging side, the motorola edge 40 packs a 4,400 mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It runs on stock Android 13 out-of-the-box and will offer at least 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates (expected). Other things such as a dual SIM tray with 14 5G bands, eSIM, and VoLTE support, as well as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 3 microphones, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and NFC, are available on the phone.

Prashant Mani, Executive Director – Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “motorola edge 40 is the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, impeccable design and software experiences, that caters to the ever-evolving demands of our consumers. It exemplifies our commitment to providing our consumers with the best-in-class smartphone experience, that enables them to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced world. We are confident that this will be a game changer in India’s smartphone market, setting new benchmarks for its segment.”

The price for the motorola edge 40 is ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and will be available starting from 30th May 2023 on Flipkart. Pre-order for motorola edge 40 is available on Flipkart. Launch offers include ₹2,000 on exchange, ₹5,000 per month no-cost EMI on HDFC, SBI, ICICI, and Axis bank cards, one-time screen replacement worth ₹9,500 on pre-order till 30th May 2023.

motorola edge 40 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage) Availability: 30th May 2023 on Flipkart. Pre-order available from today.

30th May 2023 on Flipkart. Pre-order available from today. Offers: ₹2,000 on exchange, ₹5,000 per month no-cost EMI on HDFC, SBI, ICICI, and Axis bank cards, one-time screen replacement worth ₹9,500 on pre-order till 30th May 2023.

Buy Motorola edge 40 on Flipkart