After launching the Nokia C22, HMD Global launched its latest Nokia smartphone in India, the Nokia C32 which is another budget smartphone priced at ₹8,999. The features and highlights of the smartphone include an IP52 design, a 6.5-inch toughened glass display, a 50 MP camera, an octa-core CPU with up to 128 GB storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and runs Android 13.

The Nokia C32 is an entry-level Android smartphone slightly on the higher end compared to its sibling Nokia C22. The Nokia C32 packs a 6.5-inch V-notch display with a resolution of HD+ (1600 × 720 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, and 60 Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by 2.5D toughened glass.

The phone offers IP52 splash and dust protection, toughened glass on both sides and an inner metal chassis for a sleek and sturdy design as per the company. It has an 8.55 mm thickness and is about 199.4 grams in weight. It comes in three color variants – Charcoal, Brezzy Mint, and Beach Pink.

The Nokia C32 is powered by a 22nm Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (8x ARM Cortex-A55 cores, 64-bit), IMG PowerVR GE8322 Graphics and comes in two storage variants, either 64 GB or 128 GB, both with 4 GB RAM. On the battery and charging side, the Nokia C22 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging and promises up to 3 days of battery life.

The rear side offers dual cameras with 50 MP as the primary camera and 2 MP macro as the secondary camera. The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera for selfie needs. Other things such as a triple-slot SIM tray with 256 GB microSD card support, 4G LTE dual SIM support, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner are available on the phone.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kunwar, VP – India and APAC, HMD Global, said, “After the successful recent launch of the Nokia C22, we’re thrilled to introduce the Nokia C32, delivering reliable performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life. The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue to offer great value and innovation in this segment. Moreover, we believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure that it looks as good as the pictures it takes.”

Nokia C32 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.5-inch HD+ display, 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, toughened glass, 8.55 mm thickness, 199.4 grams weight

6.5-inch HD+ display, 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, toughened glass, 8.55 mm thickness, 199.4 grams weight Software: Android 13 Operating System

Android 13 Operating System CPU: 22nm Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (8x ARM Cortex-A55 cores, 64-bit)

22nm Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (8x ARM Cortex-A55 cores, 64-bit) GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8322 Graphics

IMG PowerVR GE8322 Graphics Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 256 GB

64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 256 GB Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP primary + 2 MP macro), LED Flash

Dual cameras (50 MP primary + 2 MP macro), LED Flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS + GLONASS

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS + GLONASS Cellular: 4G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W standard charging

5,000 mAh battery, 10W standard charging Colors: Charcoal, Brezzy Mint, Beach Pink

The price for the Nokia C32 starts at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and ₹9,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. It is available starting today i.e. 23rd May 2023 on Nokia.com and offline stores. Offers include Jio Partner Offer – Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on ₹399 plan get 75 GB monthly data + 3 add-on SIMs, benefits worth up to ₹3,500 as 100 GB additional Data (10 GB additional monthly data for 10 months) worth ₹1,000 and additional coupons worth up to ₹2,500 in the form of 3-month EazyDiner subscription worth ₹700, ₹750 off on flights over ₹4,500 on Ixigo, 3-months ET Prime Subscription worth ₹1,100 at ₹49 only.

Nokia C32 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹9,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹9,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: 23rd May 2023 on Nokia.com and offline stores

23rd May 2023 on Nokia.com and offline stores Offers: Jio Partner Offer – Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on ₹399 plan get 75 GB monthly data + 3 add-on SIMs, benefits worth up to ₹3,500 as 100 GB additional Data (10 GB additional monthly data for 10 months) worth ₹1,000 and additional coupons worth up to ₹2,500 in the form of 3-month EazyDiner subscription worth ₹700, ₹750 off on flights over ₹4,500 on Ixigo, 3-months ET Prime Subscription worth ₹1,100 at ₹49 only.

Get Nokia C22 on Nokia.com