HMD Global has launched its latest Nokia smartphone in India, the Nokia C22 which is a budget smartphone priced at ₹7,999. The features and highlights of the smartphone include a IP52 design, 6.5-inch toughened glass display, octa-core CPU with up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 5,000 mAh battery, and is powered by Android Go Edition.

Commenting on the launch, Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global, said, “The Nokia C-series has always been about providing reliable, affordable smartphones that offer a great user experience and Nokia C22 is no exception delivering better durability against drops, resulting in a robust device that you can trust to last and keep for longer.”

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ V-notch display (1600 × 720 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, toughened glass, 60 Hz refresh rate, 8.55 mm thickness, 190 grams weight

The price for the Nokia C22 starts at ₹7,999 for 2 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and ₹8,499 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. It is available starting from today i.e. 11th May 2023 on Nokia.com and offline stores. Offers include Jio Partner Offer – Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on ₹399 plan get 75 GB monthly data + 3 add-on SIMs, benefits worth up to ₹3,500 as 100 GB additional Data (10 GB additional monthly data for 10 months) worth ₹1,000 and additional coupons worth up to ₹2,500 in the form of 3-month EazyDiner subscription worth ₹700, ₹750 off on flights over ₹4,500 on Ixigo, 3-months ET Prime Subscription worth ₹1,100 at ₹49 only.

