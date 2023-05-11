Google has also announced its first Pixel lineup tablet, Google Pixel Tablet alongside the Google Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023. The Pixel Tablet highlights its 10.95-inch WQXGA display, charging speaker dock, 5nm Google Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security chip, quad speakers, and more.

The Google Pixel Tablet flaunts a 10.95-inch LCD display with WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels, 276 ppi pixel density). Other display features include a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness (standard), antifouling coating, and it is compatible with USI 2.0 stylus pens. The Pixel Fold uses a nano-ceramic coating, offers quad stereo speakers, is about 8.1 mm thick, and weighs around 493 grams.

The Google Pixel Tablet comes in three color variants – Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on top embedded in the power button. It is bundled with the charging speaker dock. The Pixel Tablet acts as a hands-free Assistant or a photo frame once it is docked. In addition, it controls all the smart home devices with the redesigned Google Home app and the new hub mode.

Moving to the cameras, the Google Pixel Tablet offers a single camera on both sides, 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture on the rear side with support for [email protected] video recording and 8 MP on the front side with f/2.0 aperture and Portrait mode.

The Google Pixel Tablet is powered by the 5nm Google Tensor G2 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.85 GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G710 MP7 GPU (7-core). The same CPU is also found on the flagship smartphone Google Pixel 7 Pro as well as the Google Pixel Fold. Furthermore, the Pixel Tablet comes in a single RAM variant i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM with two storage options, either 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, both can’t be expanded via a microSD card.

The Google Tensor chips are currently manufactured by Google and Samsung for Pixel smartphones. In addition, Google Tensor G2 also equips a co-processor, the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Tensor G2 is manufactured in a 5nm process and offers eight cores clocked up to 2.85 GHz. The CPU setup consists of a 1 + 3 + 4 cores configuration (1x Exynos X1 core, 3x Cortex-A78 cores + 4x Cortex-A55 cores). The SoC includes one Exynos X1 high-performance core clocked at 2.85 GHz, three Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.35 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

On the battery and charging side, the Google Pixel Tablet packs a 27Wh battery delivering up to 12 hours of video streaming. The battery supports 15W charging via its speaker dock (included) or USB-C charger (sold separately). The Pixel Tablet runs on the stock Android 13 operating system with 5 years of Pixel updates. Google says there are 50+ Google apps optimized for tablets including third-party apps like Minecraft, Disney+, and Spotify.

Google Pixel Tablet Specifications & Features

Display: 10.95-inch LCD display, WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels, 276 ppi pixel density), 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness (standard), USI 2.0 stylus pens support, antifouling coating, 8.1 mm thickness, 493 grams weight

10.95-inch LCD display, WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels, 276 ppi pixel density), 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness (standard), USI 2.0 stylus pens support, antifouling coating, 8.1 mm thickness, 493 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 13 operating system (Stock), 5 years of Pixel updates

Android 13 operating system (Stock), 5 years of Pixel updates CPU: 5nm Google Tensor G2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.85 GHz (1x Exynos-X1 core, 3x Cortex-A78 cores + 4x Cortex-A55 cores), Titan M2 security chip

5nm Google Tensor G2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.85 GHz (1x Exynos-X1 core, 3x Cortex-A78 cores + 4x Cortex-A55 cores), Titan M2 security chip GPU: ARM Mali-G710 MP7 Graphics (7-core)

ARM Mali-G710 MP7 Graphics (7-core) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.0 aperture, [email protected] video recording, LED flash

Single 8 MP, f/2.0 aperture, [email protected] video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0 aperture

8 MP f/2.0 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, quad stereo speakers, 3 microphones

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, quad stereo speakers, 3 microphones Connectivity: USB Type-C v3.2 (Gen 1), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with dual-band 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz, Bluetooth v5.2, 4-pin accessory connector

USB Type-C v3.2 (Gen 1), Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with dual-band 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz, Bluetooth v5.2, 4-pin accessory connector Cellular: N/A

N/A Battery & Charging: 27Wh battery, up to 12 hours of video streaming, 15W charging via speaker dock (included), USB-C charger (sold separately)

27Wh battery, up to 12 hours of video streaming, 15W charging via speaker dock (included), USB-C charger (sold separately) Colors: Hazel, Porcelain, Rose

The Google Pixel Tablet is priced at $499 (~₹40,950) for its 128 GB storage variant and $599 (~₹49,150) for its 256 GB storage variant. It is available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States and will be available starting from 20th June 2023. Accessories include Pixel Tablet Case with a polished metal ring stand and Speck StandyShell Case.

Google Pixel Tablet Price, Availability, & Offers

Price: $499 (~₹40,950) for 128 GB variant, $599 (~₹49,150) for 256 GB variant

$499 (~₹40,950) for 128 GB variant, $599 (~₹49,150) for 256 GB variant Availability: 20th June 2023, available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

20th June 2023, available for pre-order in Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Offers: TBD

Know more about Google Pixel Tablet on the official website