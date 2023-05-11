Google has announced its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023 alongside the Google Pixel 7a. The Pixel Fold highlights its foldable screen design with a 6:5 aspect ratio, dual 120 Hz OLED screens, 5nm Google Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security chip, 12 GB RAM, IPX8 design, triple cameras (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP) with OIS + EIS support, wireless charging, and more.

There are two screens on the phone – one is the main 7.6-inch foldable screen using an ultra-thin glass with a protective plastic layer and is aided by a stainless steel hinge. The 7.6-inch display uses an OLED panel with a 6:5 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1840 x 2208 pixels with 380 ppi pixel density, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,450 nits peak brightness.

The secondary display or the cover display is a 5.8-inch OLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2092 pixels, 408 ppi pixel density, and 1,550 nits peak brightness. The cover display is protected by a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and features an Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing, and HDR support.

The Google Pixel Fold is 5.8 mm slim (unfolded), 12.1 mm thick (folded), and weighs about 283 grams in weight. The Pixel Fold is IPX8 certified water-resistant and comes in two color variants – Obsidian, and Porcelain. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Moving to the cameras, the Google Pixel Fold has a triple camera setup on the rear side (48 MP f/1.7 primary + 10.8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle + 10.8 MP f/3.05 telephoto), The primary camera is a 48 MP Quad PD with 1/2-inch sensor, f/1.7 aperture, and supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), CLAF, and 4K video recording. The two secondary cameras include a 10.8 MP 121.1° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 10.8 MP telephoto camera with f/3.05 aperture, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res zoom, and LDAF sensor.

The front side of the Pixel Fold has dual selfie cameras (9.5 MP f/2.2 Dual PD cover camera + 8 MP f/2.0 inner camera). The selfie cameras include a 9.5 MP Dual PD cover camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8 MP inner camera with f/2.0 aperture on the main display. The camera brings Real Tone, Night Sight, and Portrait photography as well as pro-level modes from Google Pixel 7 Pro, such as 10-bit HDR video.

The Google Pixel Fold is powered by a 5nm Google Tensor G2 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.85 GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G710 MP7 GPU (7-core). This is the same CPU found on the flagship smartphone Google Pixel 7 Pro. Furthermore, the Pixel Fold comes in a single RAM variant i.e. 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with two storage options, either 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage or 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, both can’t be expanded via a microSD card.

The Google Tensor chips are currently manufactured by Google and Samsung for Pixel smartphones. In addition, Google Tensor G2 also equips a co-processor, the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Tensor G2 is manufactured in a 5nm process and offers eight cores clocked up to 2.85 GHz. The CPU setup consists of a 1 + 3 + 4 cores configuration (1x Exynos X1 core, 3x Cortex-A78 cores + 4x Cortex-A55 cores). The SoC includes one Exynos X1 high-performance core clocked at 2.85 GHz, three Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.35 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

On the battery and charging side, the Google Pixel Fold equips a 4,821 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and wireless charging support (Qi-certified). The Pixel Fold runs on the stock Android 13 operating system with 5 years of Pixel updates and is eligible for the upcoming Android 14 later this year. With Android 14, the Pixel Fold will receive Dual Screen interpreter mode powered by Tensor G2, which will allow users to simultaneously use the inner and outer screens to translate live conversations.

Google Pixel Fold Specifications & Features

7.6-inch OLED display, 6:5 aspect ratio, 1840 x 2208 pixels resolution, 380 ppi pixel density, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,450 nits peak brightness, ultra-thin glass with protective plastic layer | 5.8-inch OLED cover display, 1080 x 2092 pixels resolution, 408 ppi pixel density, 1,550 nits peak brightness, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing, HDR support, IPX8 certified water-resistant, 5.8 mm thin (unfolded), 12.1 mm (folded) 283 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 13 operating system (Stock), 5 years of Pixel updates

The Google Pixel Fold is priced at $1,799 (~₹1,47,300) in the US for its 256 GB variant and priced at $1,919 for its 512 GB variant (~₹157,200). It is available for pre-order in the US and soon will be available in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan. Offers include a free Google Pixel Watch on pre-ordering the Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold Price, Availability, & Offers

Know more about Google Pixel Fold on the official website