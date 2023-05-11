Google has unveiled its latest Pixel smartphone in the country, the Google Pixel 7a which is the toned-down version of the Pixel 7 Series smartphones. The Pixel 7a highlights its 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED screen, Tensor G2 processor with Titan M2 security chip, IP67 design, 64 MP OIS + EIS camera, wireless charging, and more.

The Google Pixel 7a comes with a 3D thermoformed composite back with a tactile alloy frame and visor, the aluminum in the housing is 100% recycled content, and the packaging uses 99% plastic-free materials. It has a 9.0 mm thickness, weighs about 193.5 grams, and comes in three color variants – Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. The Pixel 7a is IP67 certified dust and water-resistant, comes with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass protection, and a fingerprint-resistant coating on the screen.

The front side has a 6.1-inch (155 mm) OLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels, 429 ppi pixel density) and 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 20:9 aspect ratio, an Always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing, High brightness mode, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR support.

Moving to the cameras, the Pixel 7a has a dual camera setup on the rear side (64 MP + 13 MP). The primary camera is a 64 MP Quad PD Quad Bayer wide camera with f/1.89 aperture, 1/1.73-inch sensor size, 0.8 μm pixel width, 80° FOV, and offers up to 8x Super Res Zoom. The secondary camera is a 13 MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel width, 120° FOV. Other features include OIS + EIS optical and electronic image stabilization, Lens correction, Auto-focus with dual pixel phase detection, Fast camera launcher, and records up to [email protected] videos and 240fps slow-motion videos. The selfie camera on the front is a 13 MP with an f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel width, fixed focus, 95° ultrawide FOV, and records up to [email protected] videos.

The camera features and modes on the Pixel 7a are – Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Long Exposure, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual white balancing, Locked Folder, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion Auto-Focus, Frequent Faces, Dual exposure controls, Live HDR+, 4K timelapse with stabilization, Astrophotography timelapse, optical image stabilization, fused video stabilization, 4K Cinematic Pan video stabilization, 4K locked video stabilization, 1080p active video stabilization, 5x digital zoom, stereo recording, speech enhancement, wind noise reduction.

The Google Pixel 7a is powered by a 5nm Google Tensor G2 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.85 GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G710 MP7 GPU (7-core). This is the same CPU found on its higher-end variant Google Pixel 7 Pro. Furthermore, the Pixel 7a comes in a lone variant i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage that can’t be expanded via a microSD card.

The Google Tensor chips are currently manufactured by Google and Samsung for Pixel smartphones. In addition, Google Tensor G2 also equips a co-processor, the Titan M2 security chip. The Google Tensor G2 is manufactured in a 5nm process and offers eight cores clocked up to 2.85 GHz. The CPU setup consists of a 1 + 3 + 4 cores configuration (1x Exynos X1 core, 3x Cortex-A78 cores + 4x Cortex-A55 cores). The SoC includes one Exynos X1 high-performance core clocked at 2.85 GHz, three Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.35 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

On the battery and charging side, the Google Pixel 7a equips a 4,385 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and wireless charging support (Qi-certified). As per Google, the Pixel 7a can deliver over 24-hour battery life and up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver. It runs on the stock Android 13 operating system with 5 years of Pixel updates.

The price for the Google Pixel 7a in India is ₹43,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and it is available starting from today i.e. 10th May 2023 on Flipkart.

The launch offers include a flat ₹4,000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards with no-cost EMI or ₹4,000 off in exchange for any Pixel device and other select phone models, Fitbit Inspire 2 at ₹3,999 and Pixel Buds A-Series at ₹3,999 on either purchase along with the Pixel 7a, free screen damage protection for one year.

The Google Pixel 7a comes with a 1-year warranty. Google has launched 28 multi-brand stores across 27 cities in India in collaboration with F1 Info Solutions for Pixel users who can walk in to get offline support.

