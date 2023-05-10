POCO has unveiled the POCO F5 Series with the two smartphones POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro. The POCO F5 Pro is the flagship smartphone launched globally and is the upper variant in its POCO F5 Series. The POCO F5 Pro is the latest addition to its F-series and is the successor to the POCO F4 lineup. The POCO F5 Pro 5G highlights its 12-bit Flow AMOLED WQHD+ display (68.7B colors), flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with massive 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage option, 64 MP OIS + EIS camera, and supports 67W Turbo Charging alongwith 30W wireless charging.

The POCO F5 Pro is the top-of-the-line flagship smartphone in its series using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 while the POCO F5 5G is the tone-down variant utilizing the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. The POCO F5 5G is also the first smartphone to equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, POCO F5 5G marks the India debut of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 which is currently the most powerful Snapdragon 7 Series SoC.

The 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core SoC is clocked at 3.0 GHz and is paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. Furthermore, the POCO F5 Pro comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM both with 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage while the top variant offers 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can’t be expanded via a microSD card, the phone offers Dynamic RAM Expansion 3.0 with up to +7 GB extended RAM making a total of up to 19 GB RAM (physical + virtual).

The POCO F5 Pro uses a bezel-less design equipping a 12-bit 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED DotDisplay with WQHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels). The display offers a 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120 Hz), and a brightness of 1,400 nits peak. Other display features include a 480 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,920 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Adaptive HDR, Pro HDR display, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

The POCO F5 Pro has an IP53 water-resistant design and is about 8.59 mm thin with 204 grams weight. The POCO F5 Pro comes in two color variants – White, and Black. Moving to the cameras, the POCO F5 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear side with 64 MP (Omnivision OV64B sensor) as the primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support and 8K video recording. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2 MP macro while the front side has a 16 MP camera for selfie and video calling needs.

On the battery and charging side, the POCO F5 Pro packs a 5,160 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It comes with MIUI 14 for POCO based on the Android 13 operating system.

POCO F5 Pro 5G Specifications

The price for the POCO F5 Pro starts at $449 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, $499 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and $549 for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting from 9th May 2023 in several countries in Europe and Asia. Offers include an early bird price of $429, $449, and $499 respectively for the variants.

POCO F5 Pro 5G Price, Availability, Offers

Price: $449 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), $499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), $549 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

$449 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), $499 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), $549 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) Availability: From 9th May 2023 in several countries in Europe and Asia

From 9th May 2023 in several countries in Europe and Asia Offers: Early bird prices of $429, $449, and $499 respectively for the variants

