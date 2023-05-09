POCO India has launched its flagship smartphone in India, the POCO F5 5G is the newest addition to its flagship POCO F-Series and is the successor to the POCO F4 5G launched last year. The POCO F5 5G debuts the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC for the first time in India. Other highlights of the smartphone include a 120 Hz Xfinity Pro 12-bit AMOLED display (68.7B colors), 64 MP OIS camera, and supports 67W Turbo Charging.

The POCO F5 5G is the first smartphone in the country to equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, POCO F5 5G marks the India debut of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 which is currently the most powerful Snapdragon 7 Series SoC. The 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 octa-core SoC is clocked at 2.91 GHz and is paired with an Adreno 725 GPU. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC delivers over 50% more CPU performance and 13% improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, according to the company.

The POCO F5 5G uses a bezel-less design with a 2.22 mm ultra-narrow bottom bezel, equips a 6.67-inch Xfinity Pro AMOLED Display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors) which is the first in its segment to feature a 12-bit AMOLED display, and offers a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120 Hz).

Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,920 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and offers a nice 1,000 nits peak brightness with 16,000+ Automatic Brightness Dimming Levels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Adaptive HDR, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and 93.5% screen-to-body ratio.

The POCO F5 5G has IP53 certification and is about 7.9 mm thin with 181 grams weight. The POCO F5 5G comes in three color variants – Snowstorm White, Carbon Black, and Electric Blue.

Moving to the cameras, the POCO F5 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear side with 64 MP as the primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The secondary cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2 MP macro while the front side has a 16 MP camera for selfie and video calling needs. The camera records up to [email protected] videos and up to [email protected] slow-motion videos.

Furthermore, the POCO F5 5G comes in two RAM variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM while the storage on the phone remains the same i.e. 256 GB UFS 3.1. The storage can’t be expanded via a microSD card while the phone offers RAM expansion tech up to 7 GB making a total of 19 GB RAM (physical + virtual).

On the battery and charging side, the POCO X5 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging that charges the phone up to 100% in 45 minutes. It comes with MIUI 14.0.1 out-of-the-box based on the Android 13 operating system. POCO India has confirmed that the POCO F5 5G will receive 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

POCO F5 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.67-inch Xfinity Pro AMOLED Display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120 Hz), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,920 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 1,000 nits peak brightness, 16,000+ Automatic Brightness Dimming Levels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Adaptive HDR, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, bezel-less design with a 2.22mm ultra-narrow bottom bezel, IP53 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 7.9mm thin, 181 grams weight

6.67-inch Xfinity Pro AMOLED Display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (30/60/90/120 Hz), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,920 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 1,000 nits peak brightness, 16,000+ Automatic Brightness Dimming Levels, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Adaptive HDR, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, bezel-less design with a 2.22mm ultra-narrow bottom bezel, IP53 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 7.9mm thin, 181 grams weight Software: MIUI 14.0.1 for POCO, Android 13 operating system

MIUI 14.0.1 for POCO, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm TSMC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.91 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 Prime core, 3x Cortex-A710 based Kryo cores + 4x Cortex-A510 based Kryo cores)

4nm TSMC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.91 GHz (1x Cortex-X2 Prime core, 3x Cortex-A710 based Kryo cores + 4x Cortex-A510 based Kryo cores) GPU: Adreno 725 Graphics

Adreno 725 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB RAM, LPDDR5, +7 GB Dynamic RAM expansion

8 GB OR 12 GB RAM, LPDDR5, +7 GB Dynamic RAM expansion Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), up to [email protected] video recording, up to [email protected] slow-motion video recording, LED flash

Triple cameras (64 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), up to [email protected] video recording, up to [email protected] slow-motion video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45, up to [email protected] video recording

16 MP f/2.45, up to [email protected] video recording Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), X-shocker Haptics

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless), X-shocker Haptics Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR Blaster, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR Blaster, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, 12 5G bands support, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, 12 5G bands support, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 67W Sonic Charging (100% in 45 minutes)

5,000 mAh battery, 67W Sonic Charging (100% in 45 minutes) Colors: Snowstorm White, Carbon Black, Electric Blue

Snowstorm White, Carbon Black, Electric Blue Warranty: 1 + 1 year warranty

The price for the POCO F5 5G starts at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and the price for the POCO F5 5G is ₹33,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting from 16th May 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart. Launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI bank or an exchange bonus of ₹3,000, an extra ₹1,000 off in exchange for POCO phones.

POCO F5 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 16th May 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

16th May 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart. Offers: Flat ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI bank or an exchange bonus of ₹3,000, extra ₹1,000 off in exchange for POCO phones

Get POCO F5 5G on Flipkart

Full POCO F5 5G Review