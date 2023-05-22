iQOO India has launched its Z-Series smartphone in India, the iQOO Z7s 5G is the latest iQOO smartphone featuring a 7.8mm ultra-slim design, 64 MP GW3 OIS camera, 90 Hz AMOLED display, 44W fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, and more.

The iQOO Z7s 5G is a midrange 5G smartphone with a 7.8 mm ultra-slim design, 172 grams in weight, and comes in Norway Blue and Pacific Night color variants. On the front side, the iQOO Z7s 5G equips a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features are a 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, a 6,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The iQOO Z7s 5G comes with dual cameras on board with 64 MP f/1.79 OIS as the primary utilizing Samsung’s ISOCELL GW3 sensor, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera as the secondary on the rear side while the front has a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The iQOO Z7s 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 24 minutes as per iQOO India and runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system.

Moving to its hardware, the iQOO Z7s 5G equips a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The iQOO Z7s 5G comes in two RAM variants – 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM both with 128 GB storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a SIM2 slot while the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB via its Extended RAM 3.0 feature.

Other things such as a hybrid-slot SIM tray with 1 TB microSD card support, 5G dual SIM support, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an in-display fingerprint scanner are available on the phone.

iQOO Z7s 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.38-inch Turbo AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate. 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 6,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 7.8mm slim, 172 grams weight

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (hybrid slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP, f/1.79, ISOCELL GW3, OIS + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), Optical Image Stabilization, LED flash

16 MP f/2.0 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4,500 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% in 22 minutes Colors: Norway Blue, Pacific Night

The price for the iQOO Z7s 5G with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹18,999 and the price for the iQOO Z7s 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹19,999. The iQOO Z7s 5G is available starting from 22nd May 2023 i.e. today on Amazon India, and iqoo.com. Launch offers include ₹1,500 off instant bank discount (ICICI/HDFC).

iQOO Z7s 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹18,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage)

₹18,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage) Availability: 22nd May 2023 i.e. today on Amazon India, and iqoo.com

22nd May 2023 i.e. today on Amazon India, and iqoo.com Offers: ₹1,500 off instant bank discount, 3 months no-cost EMI

Buy iQOO Z7s 5G on Amazon India