After debuting the narzo N series in India with the narzo N55, another narzo smartphone is added to the series. The realme narzo N53 is the latest smartphone in the narzo family launched today in India. It highlights a 7.49mm ultra-slim design and is also the thinnest smartphone in the whole realme family. Other features include a 90 Hz display, 50 MP AI camera, and 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging.

The narzo N53 is the thinnest smartphone ever made in the whole realme family with a 7.49 mm ultra-slim form factor. It has a California Sunshine design with Gold filament gradient coating and it comes with flat edges. It is available in two color variants – Feather Black and Feather Gold.

The realme narzo N53 is an entry-level smartphone running Android 13 with the new realme UI T Edition interface on top and offers features like Mini Capsule for Android similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island. The Mini Capsule was first seen on the realme C55 and later on the realme narzo N55.

The realme narzo N53 comes with a 6.74-inch display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and a fast 90 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, other features include a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 16.7M colors, 450 nits peak brightness, and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

The rear side offers dual cameras with a 50 MP f/1.8 AI camera as the main and another camera for depth measuring. The front side has an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Other things such as a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, a 150% Ultra Boom Speaker powered by Dirac Sound, a triple-slot SIM tray with 2 TB microSD card support, and a USB Type-C port are available on the phone.

The realme narzo N53 equips an entry-level octa-core CPU, the Unisoc Tiger T612 which is a 12nm SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 & 6x Cortex-A55). The SoC comes paired with up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, and offers a Mali-G52 MP1 GPU for gaming. The realme narzo N53 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging.

It comes in two variants, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage as the base variant while the top variant is 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The RAM can be dynamically expanded up to 12 GB (+6 GB virtual RAM) via its Dynamic RAM expansion technology and the storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a dedicated slot up to 2 TB.

realme narzo N53 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.74-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 450 nits brightness, 16.7M colors, 7.49 mm slim, 182 grams weight

6.74-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 450 nits brightness, 16.7M colors, 7.49 mm slim, 182 grams weight Software: realme UI T Edition, Android 13 operating system

realme UI T Edition, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 & 6x Cortex-A55 cores)

12nm Unisoc T612 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 & 6x Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: Mali-G52 MP1 Graphics

Mali-G52 MP1 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+6 GB Dynamic RAM)

4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+6 GB Dynamic RAM) Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB, eMMC 5.1 internal storage

64 GB OR 128 GB, eMMC 5.1 internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), GPS, GLONASS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), GPS, GLONASS Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging (11V, 3A), 50% in 31 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging (11V, 3A), 50% in 31 minutes Colors: Feather Black, Feather Gold

The price for the realme narzo N53 base variant 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is ₹8,999 and the price for its top variant 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹10,999. The realme narzo N53 will be available from 24th May 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, Amazon India, and offline stores. There is a special sale on 22nd May 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM. Offers include up to ₹1,000 off (₹750 off on 4 GB + 64 GB and ₹1,000 off on 6 GB + 128 GB) on ICICI and HDFC bank cards, and EMI, and Jio benefits worth ₹3,000 for Jio users.

realme narzo N53 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage)

₹8,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage) Availability: Special sale on 22nd May 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM, first sale on 24th May 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, Amazon India, and offline stores

Special sale on 22nd May 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM, first sale on 24th May 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, Amazon India, and offline stores Offers: Up to ₹1,000 off (₹750 off on 4 GB + 64 GB and ₹1,000 off on 6 GB + 128 GB) on ICICI and HDFC bank cards, and EMI, and Jio benefits worth ₹3,000 for Jio users.

Buy realme narzo N53 on realme.com

Buy realme narzo N53 on Amazon India

Full realme narzo N53 Review