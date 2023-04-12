realme has launched its Narzo N55 – the newest Narzo Series smartphone debuting the Narzo N series in India. The realme Narzo N55 is a midrange smartphone featuring a 7.89mm slim design, 64 MP AI camera, 33W SuperVOOC Charge, 90 Hz display, Helio G88, and more. The realme Narzo N55 runs on the new realme UI 4.0 which is based on Android 13 with additional features like Mini Capsule.

The realme Narzo N55 is the first smartphone in the Narzo N-Series highlighting its primary features which are a 64 MP AI camera and 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging that charges the phone 50% in 29 minutes. realme says the Narzo N55 is the thinnest smartphone in the segment with a flat-style 7.89 mm slim design.

The realme Narzo N55 has a C-angle design for a comfortable grip and a dazzling glitter texture on the back. The realme Narzo N55 comes in two color variants – Prime Blue, and Prime Black. It comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate, and 680 nits peak brightness.

About the cameras, the realme Narzo N55 comes with a dual camera setup at the back, it has a 64 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth on the rear side while the front side comes with an 8 MP selfie camera. The camera app offers 64 MP Mode, Night Mode, Street Mode, Panorama Mode, Pro Mode, Timelapse Mode, Portrait Mode, HDR Mode, Chroma Boost, AI Beauty, Filters, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control, and more.

On the hardware side, the realme Narzo N55 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio 88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz with up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The GPU on the phone is a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The realme Narzo N55 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging.

There are a total of two RAM and storage variants i.e. 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage as the base variant, and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage as the top variant. The RAM can be dynamically expanded up to 12 GB (+6 GB virtual RAM) via its Dynamic RAM expansion technology and the storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a dedicated slot.

The realme Narzo N55 runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. The realme UI 4.0 was first seen on the realme 10 Pro Series smartphones. The realme Narzo N55 comes with several realme UI 4.0 perks with additional features like Mini Capsule, and Auto Pixelate chats.

realme Narzo N55 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 680 nits peak brightness, 16.7M colors, 7.89 mm slim, 189.5 grams weight

6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 680 nits peak brightness, 16.7M colors, 7.89 mm slim, 189.5 grams weight Software: realme UI 4.0 interface, Android 13 operating system

realme UI 4.0 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)

12nm MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz (2x Cortex-A75 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors) GPU: Mali-G52 MP2 Graphics

Mali-G52 MP2 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB RAM (+6 GB Dynamic RAM)

4 GB OR 6 GB RAM (+6 GB Dynamic RAM) Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage

64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, Face Unlock Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM dual 4G, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIM dual 4G, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging (11V, 3A), 50% in 29 minutes

5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging (11V, 3A), 50% in 29 minutes Colors: Prime Blue, Prime Black

The price for the realme Narzo N55 starts at ₹10,999 for its base variant 4 GB + 64 GB variant and ₹12,999 for its top-variant 6 GB + 128 GB variant. The realme Narzo N55 will be available from 18th April 2023 on realme.com and Amazon India. You can grab the ongoing offers which include up to ₹1,000 off on ICICI, HDFC, SBI bank cards, and EMI.

realme Narzo N55 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹10,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB)

₹10,999 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹12,999 (6 GB + 128 GB) Availability: Flash sale on 13th April 2023 (limited quantity), regular sale on 18th April 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, and Amazon India

Flash sale on 13th April 2023 (limited quantity), regular sale on 18th April 2023 at 12 PM on realme.com, and Amazon India Offers: Up to ₹1,000 off on ICICI, HDFC, SBI bank cards, and EMI

realme Narzo N55 – Where To Buy?

Buy realme Narzo N55 on realme.com

Buy realme Narzo N55 on Amazon India