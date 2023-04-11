Alongside the vivo T2 5G, vivo India also launched its affordable 5G smartphone – the vivo T2x 5G. which the company claims to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in the segment. The vivo T2x 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core CPU with 5G support, a 50 MP camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and more.

The vivo T2x 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone with mid-range hardware specifications, it’s a tone-down variant of the vivo T2 5G and is significantly upgraded from its predecessor vivo T1x (4G). The vivo T2x 5G is on the affordable side featuring 5G capabilities and a bunch of new features.

The vivo T2x 5G has an 8.15 mm design and weighs about 184 grams in weight. The vivo T2x 5G comes in three color variants – Glimmer Black, Aurora Gold, and Marine Blue. The front side has a 6.58-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution (2408 x 1080 pixels).

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the rear side, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a notched selfie camera. The back has a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a secondary camera of 2 MP f/2.4 for depth measuring while the front has an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 13 with vivo’s new FunTouch OS 13 on top.

About the specifications, the vivo T2x 5G equips an all-new 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The vivo T2x 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The vivo T2x 5G comes in three RAM variants – 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM all in 128 GB storage options. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card while the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB via its Turbo Extended RAM 3.0 feature.

vivo T2x 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.58-inch LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2408 x 1080 pixels), 8.15mm slim, 184 grams weight

6.58-inch LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2408 x 1080 pixels), 8.15mm slim, 184 grams weight Software: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 + 6x Cortex-A55)

7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 + 6x Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, loudspeakers (mono)

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, loudspeakers (mono) Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 18W FlashCharge fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 18W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Glimmer Black, Aurora Gold, Marine Blue

The price for the vivo T2x 5G with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹12,999, the price for its 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage is ₹13,999, and the price for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹15,999. The vivo T2x 5G will be available from 21st April 2023 on Flipkart, shop.vivo.com, and stores near you. Launch offers include ₹1,000 off instant bank discount.

vivo T2x 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹12,999 (4 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage)

₹12,999 (4 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹13,999 (6 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage) Availability: 21st April 2023 on Flipkart, shop.vivo.com, and stores near you

21st April 2023 on Flipkart, shop.vivo.com, and stores near you Offers: ₹1,000 off instant bank discount

