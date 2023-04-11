After launching the vivo V27 in the country, vivo has launched another 5G smartphone in its T2-Series. The two 5G smartphones launched are – vivo T2 5G and vivo T2x 5G. The vivo T2 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, 64 MP OIS camera, AMOLED display, 44W fast charging, 7.8 mm slim design, and more.

The vivo T2 5G is a midrange 5G smartphone, an upper variant of the vivo T2x 5G, and is also the successor to the vivo T1 5G. The vivo T2 5G has a 7.8 mm slim design and is 172 grams in weight. The vivo T2 5G comes with a glowing back with different color patterns and it comes in two color variants – Velocity Wave and Nitro Blaze.

On the front side, the vivo T2 5G equips a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features are a 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, and a 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a notched selfie camera. The back camera is a 64 MP f/1.79 OIS as the primary, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth whereas the front has a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 13 with vivo’s new FunTouch OS 13 on top.

Moving to the specifications, the vivo T2 5G packs a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz paired with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The vivo T2 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with a 44W fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes as per vivo India.

The vivo T2 5G comes in two RAM variants – 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM both with 128 GB storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card on a SIM2 slot while the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB via its Turbo Extended RAM 3.0 feature.

vivo T2 5G Specifications

Display & Design: 6.38-inch Turbo AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate. 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 6,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 7.8mm slim, 172 grams weight

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (hybrid slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (64 MP f/1.79 OIS + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), [email protected] video recording

16 MP f/2.0 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, loudspeakers (mono) Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4,500 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge fast charging, 50% in 25 minutes Colors: Velocity Wave, Nitro Blaze

The price for the vivo T2 5G with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹18,999 and the price for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹20,999. The vivo T2 5G will be available from 18th April 2023 on Flipkart, and shop.vivo.com. Launch offers include ₹1,500 off instant bank discount and 3 months no-cost EMI.

vivo T2 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Get vivo T2 5G on Flipkart

Get vivo T2 5G on shop.vivo.com