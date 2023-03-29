This month, vivo introduced its latest V27 Series smartphones in India and we got the vivo V27 highlighting its 7.4 mm color-changing glass design, Dimensity 7200 SoC, impressive 50 MP cameras, stunning 120 Hz AMOLED, and 66W fast charging. Here’s more about the smartphone in our full vivo V27 review.

vivo V27 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit depth (1B colors), 20:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, color changing back, 7.4mm slim, 180 grams weight

6.78-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 10-bit depth (1B colors), 20:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, color changing back, 7.4mm slim, 180 grams weight Software: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A715 & 6x Cortex-A510)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz (2x Cortex-A715 & 6x Cortex-A510) GPU: Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics

Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature

8 GB OR 12 GB RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.88 aperture 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766V primary + 8 MP f/2.2 16 mm 1/4″ 120° ultra-wide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), [email protected] video recording, Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash)

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.88 aperture 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766V primary + 8 MP f/2.2 16 mm 1/4″ 120° ultra-wide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), [email protected] video recording, Rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash) Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.45, [email protected] video recording, dual LED flash

50 MP f/2.45, [email protected] video recording, dual LED flash Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,600 mAh battery, 66W FlashCharge fast charging (11V, 6A), 50% in 19 minutes

4,600 mAh battery, 66W FlashCharge fast charging (11V, 6A), 50% in 19 minutes Colors: Noble Black, Flowing Gold, Magic Blue, Emerald Green

Noble Black, Flowing Gold, Magic Blue, Emerald Green Price: ₹32,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹36,999 (12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

₹32,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB storage), ₹36,999 (12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage) Availability: 23rd March 2023 on Flipkart, vivo.com, and offline stores

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Looking at the vivo V27, you can clearly see its impressive 3D curve design and ergonomics, it offers a sleek and slim design (7.4mm) with a color-changing Fluorite AG glass back. The back changes its color when exposed to ultraviolet light and this is something rare you will see on smartphones. It is also seen on the vivo Y100 which has an identical color-changing design.

The design is highly premium offers a matte finish glass back and appears to be slimmer than most smartphones in this segment, even just by looking at it. The design of the vivo V27 feels solid and premium. The vivo V27 comes in four color variants – Noble Black, Flowing Gold, Magic Blue, and Emerald Green.

The vivo V27 flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 10-bit depth (1B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display quality is bright, and crisp, and offers one of the great AMOLED displays in its segment. The AMOLED display has high brightness and a fast refresh rate (120 Hz) for extra smoothness.

We got the Magic Blue color variant and it has a photochromic technology that changes from light to dark blue. Just keep it under sunlight or any light exposure for a few seconds and see the color change. Here are some images that show the color-changing effect on the vivo V27. You can see the area where the light is exposed turns dark and slowly recovers its original state.

Moving to the bottom of the phone, you get a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a loudspeaker (mono). No 3.5mm audio jack for earphones/headphones is available, you have to use a Type-C to 3.5mm converter.

The top side has a Professional Portrait label and another microphone. You get a power key and volume control on the right while the left side has nothing. The 5G SIM tray has no microSD card support, it offers dual SIM connectivity and support for VoLTE.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo V27 runs on the Android 13 out-of-the-box with vivo’s homegrown FunTouch OS 13 interface on top. The Android security patch is dated 1st February 2023 on the phone. The FunTouch OS 13 is currently the latest version, is seamlessly designed and optimized for Android 13.

Compared to the past versions, the FunTouch OS 13 is improved and packs a bunch of customizations and loads of features you can use. Due to the 90 Hz refresh rate and software optimizations, the performance of the UI feels smooth and light in weight.

The performance is smooth and the interface feels light. The 120 Hz refresh rate gives you a responsive UI. There are a bunch of features and additions in the FunTouch OS 13 that you can change. You can tweak the lockscreen, UI color, a series of dynamic effects, and always-on display, as well as use the gestures, ultra game mode, and several other stuff built-in.

The interface adds minimal apps that can be removed if not required. Some pre-installed apps found on the phone are Amazon, Facebook, PhonePe, Netflix, Spotify, Snapchat, and a few more from vivo in addition to the Google apps.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The vivo V27 is the first smartphone in the country to be powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The SoC is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. Moreover, it consists of a Mali-G610 MC4 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC is a fast mid-range SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process and equips octa-core CPUs clocked up to 2.8 GHz. The CPU setup consists of 2 + 6 Cortex-A715 + Cortex-A510 cores configuration, two Cortex-A715 are performance cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and six Cortex-A510 are power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The vivo V27 comes in two RAM and storage variants – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage as the base variant and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage as the top variant. The smartphone supports extended RAM feature up to +8 GB which makes a total of 20 GB RAM.

The SoC is significantly faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and comes below MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (vivo V27 Pro) in terms of performance. The performance is quite impressive for this price, especially gaming, it packs a Mali-G610 MC4 which takes on gaming, expect games to run on high settings without any lags. Due to its 4nm process, it cuts battery consumption and saves more power.

We performed benchmarks using the Geekbench 6 and we got some nice results. In one of our tests, the single-core CPU scored 1,206 points and the multi-core CPU scored 2,665 points while the GPU scored 3,520 points. For AnTuTu benchmarks, it can score over 600,000 points and hence, we can say the vivo V27 is simply a great performer.

Cameras

Aside from the performance, you can see two 50 MP cameras, one on the rear side and one on the front. The vivo V27 packs a triple camera setup at the back with 50 MP as the main camera and two secondary cameras while the front side has a single 50 MP snapper that takes mind-boggling selfies.

Digging more into the cameras, the backside has three cameras, one 50 MP with f/1.88 aperture as the primary camera with a Sony IMX766V sensor sized at 1/1.56. The second 8 MP 120° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 16 mm lens, and 1/4″ sensor size, and the third 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is 50 MP with f/2.45 aperture and offers an advanced eye autofocus feature.

The camera app offers a bunch of modes and features that you can use – 4K Video (60 fps), Live Photo, Dual View, Time-Lapse, Double Exposure, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Photo, Night, Documents, Slo-Mo (720p at 240 fps), Video, Micro Movie, Sports, High Resolution, Super Night, and more.

The camera offers a rear Aura Light (Ring Light LED flash) and supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) as well as video recording up to [email protected] The front camera also records [email protected] and comes with dual LED flash. No telephoto camera is available.

vivo V27 captures amazing shots and portraits, the image quality is incredible. Take a look at the camera samples we took from the vivo V27. The 50 MP camera takes great shots so as the wide-angle camera, the macro camera is fairly good. The images captured are bright, crisp, detailed in bright daylight, and offer decent quality in low light.

vivo V27 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

vivo V27 packs with a 4,600 mAh battery which is likely a little smaller in capacity compared to smartphones with a typical 5,000 mAh, this is due to its slimmer design. Nevertheless, the phone supports 66W Flash Charge fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in 19 minutes. The 66W charger is rated 11V and 6A and could take anywhere around 45 minutes to fully charge the battery. You can expect a battery life of up to 2 days depending on your usage.

Verdict – vivo V27 Review

The vivo V27 offers a remarkably slim and curved design (7.4 mm) with a rare color-changing glass back. Aside from its design, it has a stunning 120 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, and incredible cameras. The vivo V27 is also a great performer with its fast Dimensity 7200 CPU paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Moreover, the 66W fast charging and FunTouchOS 13 perks altogether make the smartphone an all-rounder in its features. Sadly, the vivo V27 lacks stereo speakers, otherwise would be a reasonable addition to its multimedia experience. The vivo V27 is slim, powerful, and offers a solid camera package (both the front and the back). The vivo V27 is a great choice and is recommended for those who have a budget of over ₹30,000.

vivo V27 Pricing & Variants

The vivo V27 is priced at ₹32,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹36,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. It comes in Noble Black, Flowing Gold, Magic Blue, and Emerald Green colors. You can grab the vivo V27 with some exciting ongoing offers on Flipkart.

Get vivo V27 on Flipkart