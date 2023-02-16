vivo India has launched its latest Y-Series smartphone today in India – vivo Y100 is a midrange smartphone highlighting its color-changing glass back as well as a Dimensity 900 octa-core SoC, 90 Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP OIS camera, FunTouchOS 13 based on Android 13, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our vivo Y100 review.

vivo Y100 Specifications

Xiaomi POCO X4 GT: Features, Review... Please enable JavaScript

Display & Design: 6.38-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 7.73 mm thin, 181 grams, color-changing Fluorite AG glass back

6.38-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 7.73 mm thin, 181 grams, color-changing Fluorite AG glass back Software: FunTouchOS 13, Android 13 operating system

FunTouchOS 13, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics (Up to 950 MHz)

Mali-G68 MC4 Graphics (Up to 950 MHz) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, +5 GB extended RAM feature

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, +5 GB extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (Hybrid, SIM2)

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (Hybrid, SIM2) Main Camera: Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.7 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), LED flash

Triple cameras (64 MP f/1.7 OIS primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + 2 MP f/2.4 macro), OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0

16 MP f/2.0 Camera Features: 4K Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Photo, Night, Documents, Slow Motion, Video, Vlog Movie, Dual View, Double Exposure, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait

4K Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Photo, Night, Documents, Slow Motion, Video, Vlog Movie, Dual View, Double Exposure, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Hi-Res Audio

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Hi-Res Audio Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE/ViLTE support

5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE/ViLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,500 mAh battery, 44W fast charging, 60% charge in 30 minutes

4,500 mAh battery, 44W fast charging, 60% charge in 30 minutes Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹24,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 16th February 2023 on vivo.com/in, online and offline stores

16th February 2023 on vivo.com/in, online and offline stores Offers: Flat ₹1,000 Instant Discount with HDFC, SBI, ICICI bank cards from 15th February to 28th February 2023, Bajaj No Cost EMI

Design, Display, & Build Quality

On the design front, the vivo Y100 offers a sleek and slim design with a color-changing Fluorite AG glass back, 7.73 mm thickness, and 181 grams in weight. The back changes its color when exposed to ultraviolet light and this is something rare you will see on smartphones. The design feels premium with its glass back, and even though the frames are polycarbonate, it does feel solid. The vivo Y100 comes in three color variants – Metal Black, Twilight Gold, and Pacific Blue.

The vivo Y100 flaunts a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. Other display features are a 360 Hz touch-sampling rate, and a 1,300 nits peak brightness with support for HDR10+. The display quality is impressive since it has an AMOLED display with high brightness and a fast refresh rate for smoothness.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the rear side with two big round camera modules with the top having a reflective design when exposed to light. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner, a notched selfie camera on the front, and power and volume buttons on the right side.

Moving to the bottom of the phone, you get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack for earphones/headphones, a microphone, and a loudspeaker (mono). The top side has another microphone, and a hybrid SIM tray supporting two 5G SIM cards and a microSD card on a SIM2 slot.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo Y100 comes with the Android 13 out-of-the-box and vivo’s homegrown FunTouch OS 13 interface. The Android security patch is dated 1st January 2023 on the phone. The FunTouch OS 13 is currently the latest version and is seamlessly designed and optimized for Android 13.

Compared to the past versions, the FunTouch OS 13 is improved and packs a bunch of customizations and loads of features you can use. Due to the 90 Hz refresh rate and software optimizations, the performance of the UI feels smooth and light in weight.

Some pre-installed apps are found on the phone and they can be removed if not required. Apps like Amazon, Facebook, Spotify, Moj, Josh, PhonePe, Flipkart, Netflix, ShareChat, SnapChat, and some more are the ones that you get on the phone.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to its hardware, the vivo Y100 equips a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz and is paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. There’s no other variant available, you get an 8 GB + 128 GB model as the lone variant priced at ₹24,999.

About the SoC, the Dimensity 900 is manufactured in a 6nm process and offers CPU cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz. The CPU setup consists of 2+6 Cortex-A78 & Cortex-A55 core configurations, two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and six Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The SoC is slightly faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and is closely related to the Snapdragon 778G in terms of CPU performance. The Dimenisty 920 and Dimensity 1080 are higher-clocked versions as compared to the Dimensity 900. We can say the vivo Y100 is quite a good performer.

Cameras

Moving to the backside, the vivo Y100 equips triple cameras with a 64 MP f/1.79 primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, a 2 MP f/2.4 depth camera, and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera as the secondary camera. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera for video calling and selfies.

Although no wide-angle and telephoto cameras are found on the phone, the OIS in the main camera adds to the camera’s overall performance and it’s quite a deal in my opinion. The main camera allows users to record up to 4k videos at 30 fps and slow-motion videos of 720p at 240 fps which is great.

You get a bunch of camera modes and features that you can use – 4K Video (30 fps), Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Photo, Night, Documents, Slow Motion (720p at 240 fps), Video, Vlog Movie, Dual View, Double Exposure, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, and more.

About the quality of the cameras, the main 64 MP camera does a great job, it captures bright, crisp, and detailed images in the daylight. The 64 MP camera is impressive and you can expect a great performance out of it. Take a look at these images we captured using the vivo Y100 cameras.

vivo Y100 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

vivo Y100 comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The battery capacity is fairly well and has good fast charging capabilities. The 44W charger can charge the phone up to 60% in about 30 minutes and the 4,500 mAh battery can offer you up to 2 days of runtime depending on your usage.

Verdict – vivo Y100

The vivo Y100 is a great performer more in terms of performance and cameras. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 offers seamless performance and the 64 MP OIS camera captures stunning shots in the daylight. Furthermore, the 90 Hz AMOLED display, 44W fast charging, and FunTouchOS 13 perks add to the overall features. The vivo Y100 is overall a good value-for-money smartphone with an impressive display, camera, and performance. For users who are looking for a smartphone under ₹25,000 budget, the vivo Y100 is recommended.

Buy vivo Y100 5G on vivo.com/in

Buy vivo Y100 5G on Amazon India