The Windows 11 operating system comes with tons of features that make it easier for users to access different types of applications as and when needed. One such feature is the system tray in the taskbar which allows for quick and easy access to the apps.

There are some apps that provide additional options through the right-click context menu to control the applications’ behavior. To ensure that the taskbar isn’t cluttered, the Windows OS automatically hides most of the app icons and shows only two or three.

If you want some of the app icons or all of them to appear in the taskbar system tray and not hide in the overflow, then there’s a way for that.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily show all taskbar icons in the Windows 11-powered computer through the Settings application.

How to show all taskbar icons in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Windows computer by pressing the Windows Logo key and the I key on the keyboard.

Step 2: When the app opens, select the “Personalization” option from the left sidebar.

Step 3: After that, click the “Taskbar” option and then expand the “Other system tray icons” section.

Step 4: Then, turn on all the apps on the list to show all the app icons on the taskbar system tray.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Windows 11 computer, then all the taskbar icons will show up in the system tray. As this is a manual process, if the Windows operating system doesn’t automatically move app icons to the taskbar corner overflow, then you will have to follow the same process for the newly installed application.