After confirming its launch, OPPO unveiled its newest flip smartphone – the OPPO Find N2 Flip in the global markets. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is a flip-style foldable smartphone for the first time in OPPO and it highlights its next-gen Flexion Hinge foldable screen with an invisible crease.

There are two screens on the phone – one is a 6.8-inch foldable display and the other is a 3.26-inch cover display. The OPPO Find N2 Flip flaunts a 6.8-inch flexible E6 LTPO AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 403 ppi) and 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 97% NTSC/100% DCI-P3, and UTG glass protection.

The secondary display is a 3.26-inch AMOLED with 382 x 720 pixels, 250 ppi, 30/60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 70% NTSC/100% sRGB, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. OPPO said that the OPPO Find N2 Flip is a culmination of five years of R&D and brings together the best in foldable technology. The company added that it’s designed to push the boundaries of foldable phone design by sporting an invisible crease for an enhanced user experience.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is TÜV Rheinland certified to withstand 4,00,000 folds and unfolds which is equivalent to opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for more than ten years as per the company. It has been tested to surpass over 1,00,000 fold and unfold cycles under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees C to 50 degrees C and 95% humidity, the company adds.

Moving to the cameras, the flip phone offers a dual camera Hasselblad camera system (50 MP + 8 MP) on the rear side and a single 32 MP f/2.4 22mm Sony IMX709 selfie camera on the front side. The primary camera includes a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 23mm lens plus an 8 MP f/2.2 aperture ultrawide 112-degree FOV(Field of View).

Moving to the hardware specifications, the OPPO Find N2 Flip is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X2, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU (10-core). It also features a MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the base variant and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the top variant. The phone doesn’t support microSD card storage expansion.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company offers 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android Security updates and 100 GB of Google Drive storage for 6 months.

OPPO is the Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League. As part of the partnership, the OPPO Find N2 Flip will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture the game’s action at close range along the sidelines, framing the inspiring and exciting moments. The best photos will then be shared in an OPPO Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and the OPPO UEFA Champions League landing page.

In addition, the Find N2 Flip will also be displayed at OPPO’s booth at the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul, Turkey to showcase itself as the champion flip phone to more fans.

Commenting on the global launch, Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer, OPPO said, “Every aspect of the Find N2 Flip reflects OPPO’s mission to enrich real-world experiences. We combined industry-leading engineering and innovation with intuitive design principles. So the Find N2 Flip’s design is burdenless, each component moving in harmony, as it marries a best-in-class, powerful cover screen with a compromise-free package that’s elevated by subtle, rich flourishes.”

OPPO Find N2 Flip Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch flexible E6 LTPO AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 403 ppi), 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 97% NTSC/100% DCI-P3, UTG glass protection | 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED display, 382 x 720 pixels, 250 ppi, 30/60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 70% NTSC/100% sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.8-inch flexible E6 LTPO AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,520 pixels, 403 ppi), 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 97% NTSC/100% DCI-P3, UTG glass protection | 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED display, 382 x 720 pixels, 250 ppi, 30/60 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 70% NTSC/100% sRGB, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Software: ColorOS 13, Android 13 Operating System, 4 years OS upgrades, 5 years Security updates

ColorOS 13, Android 13 Operating System, 4 years OS upgrades, 5 years Security updates CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.2 GHz (1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-X2, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A710, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics (10-core)

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8, 23mm primary + 8 MP f/2.2, ultrawide 112° FOV), Hasselblad camera system, MariSilicon X imaging NPU, 4K recording at 30fps, LED Flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4, 22mm, IMX709 sensor

Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, VoLTE support Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS, NFC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS, NFC Battery & Charging: 4,300 mAh battery, 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, PD (9V, 1.5A), QC (9V, 1.5A), reverse charging

4,300 mAh battery, 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, PD (9V, 1.5A), QC (9V, 1.5A), reverse charging Colors: Astral Black, Moonlit Purple

Astral Black, Moonlit Purple Dimensions: 166.2 mm x 75.2 mm x 7.45 mm (unfolded), 85.5 mm x 75.2 mm x 16 mm (folded)

166.2 mm x 75.2 mm x 7.45 mm (unfolded), 85.5 mm x 75.2 mm x 16 mm (folded) Weight: 191 grams

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes in two color variants – Astral Black, and Moonlit Purple. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is priced at £849 in the UK (~₹84,400 in India) for its lone variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Price, Availability, Offers

Price: £849 in the UK (~₹84,400 in India)

£849 in the UK (~₹84,400 in India) Availability: 2nd March onwards, preorders starting today

2nd March onwards, preorders starting today Offers: TBA

Get OPPO Find N2 Flip on OPPO.com/in