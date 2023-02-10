OPPO Find N2 Flip is all set to launch on 15th February in global markets. The company has confirmed the global launch of OPPO Find N2 Flip, a flip-style foldable smartphone for the first time from OPPO.

OPPO said that the OPPO Find N2 Flip is a culmination of five years of R&D and brings together the best in foldable technology. The company added that it’s designed to push the boundaries of foldable phone design by sporting an invisible crease for an enhanced user experience.

OPPO confirmed the launch with a tweet, “The Flip is going global! 🌏 Watch the #OPPOFindN2Flip launch event unfold on February 15th, 2023 ⏳#OPPOFindN2Flip #SeeMoreInASnap #InvisibleCrease”

Another tweet says, “Some things are better without a crease. Find out more on Feb 15th, 2023 ⏳#OPPOFindN2Flip #SeeMoreInASnap #InvisibleCrease”

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is already introduced in China last year in December. About the phone, it comes in a foldable design with dual screens – a 6.8-inch 120Hz E6 AMOLED as the primary display and a 3.26-inch AMOLED as an outer display that features notifications, camera preview, quick reply, calendar, timer, weather, and more. OPPO Find N2 Flip has a new generation of a drop-shaped hinge and is certified by TÜV for 400,000 times of folding.

Cameras on the phone include a 50 MP IMX890 primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 32 MP RGBW IMX709 selfie camera, and offers Hasselblad camera features. The OPPO Find N2 equips a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, MariSilicon X NPU, and a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.