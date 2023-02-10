Airtel launches its Airtel 5G Plus services in five more cities – Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Airtel already launched its 5G services in Faridabad, Hissar, and Rohtak. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in a total of eight cities including Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Hissar, and Rohtak in Haryana.

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in these cities.

Areas covered in Ambala

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Sadar Bazaar, Cloth Market, Sector 7, Model town, Ambala Cantt, Indra chowk, Sainik Vihar, Railway station, and Urban estate in Ambala.

Areas covered in Karnal

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Sadar Bazaar, Model town, Sector 13, Sector 6, Sector 7, Maharana Pratap chowk, Basant Vihar, Novelty cinema, Janta mandi, and Urban estate in Karnal.

Areas covered in Sonipat

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Sector 15, Sector 14, Geeta Bhawan chowk, Kabirpura, Bhagatpura, Municipal colony, and Railway colony in Sonipat.

Areas covered in Yamunanagar

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Sector 17, Govindpuri, Industrial area, Shastri colony, Model town, Sondhi mohalla, Huda sector 17, and Raja Ram colony in Yamunanagar.

Areas covered in Bahadurgarh

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Sector 6, Patel Nagar, Tikri border, Badli Road, and Committee chowk in Bahadurgarh.

Airtel customers in all these cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Virmani, COO – Haryana, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar & Bahadurgarh in addition to Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat, Hissar & Rohtak. Airtel customers in these ten cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20–30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Dharamshala, Mandi, Baddi, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida & Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Imphal Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.