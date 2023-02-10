After confirming the launch of its new Coca-Cola branded smartphone, realme launched the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition smartphone in India under the realme 10 Pro Series which was introduced a couple of months ago. The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition highlights its new Coca-Cola exterior, a redesigned realme UI 4.0, 108 MP camera with 80s Cola filters, Cola ringtone, and more in addition to the stunning bezel-less 120 Hz display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition has a stunning bezel-less screen with 1mm thin bezels and a slim design. The backside has a Matte Imitation Metal Process with a cropped Coca-Cola logo on the back. There is a deluxe box set with a limited number card, DIY stickers, a customized SIM card needle in a bottle cap shape, and a realmeow Coca-Cola figure.

The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition equips a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth touch interactions and response. The display also offers a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and a brightness of 680 nits at peak.

The rear side has two big camera modules with a camera lens halo in Red, one housing a 108 MP main camera and the other a 2 MP depth camera or portrait camera. The front side has a 16 MP camera for selfie and video calling needs. New additions made to the camera are 80s Cola filters, Shot on realme integration, and a bottle-opening camera shutter.

The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition equips a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 as seen on its regular variant realme 10 Pro 5G. About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2 + 6 core configurations, two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient Kryo Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The SoC is laced with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and an Adreno 619 GPU used for graphics-demanding apps. The storage supports a microSD card expansion and there’s a RAM expansion technology that extends the RAM to an extra 8 GB virtually making a total of 16 GB RAM on the phone.

The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that charges the battery up to 50% in about 29 minutes. The smartphone runs on realme UI 4.0 with Coca-Cola customizations such as redesigned UI, icons, lockscreen, dynamic charging effect, Coke bubble notifications, and Coca-Cola ringtone in addition to the camera customizations.

realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Specifications

Display: 6.72-inch display, Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate

Software: realme UI 4.0 interface, Android 13 operating system, Coca-Cola-themed customizations

CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC

GPU: Adreno 619

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 128 GB internal storage

Main Camera: Dual cameras (108 MP main + 2 MP macro), 80s Cola filters, Shot on realme integration, bottle-opening camera shutter

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock



Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperDart fast charging (50% in 29 minutes)

For pricing, the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition costs ₹20,999 for its lone 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The price is ₹1,000 higher than the regular variant realme 10 Pro 5G with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 14th February at 12 PM sale on realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline stores. It is available in a flash sale on today i.e. 10th February just after the launch for 1 hour exclusively on realme.com. Only 1,000 units will be available for sale. One lucky customer at flash sales will get a free realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition.

realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 10th February (flash sale for 1 hour exclusively on realme.com), 14th February at 12 PM sale on realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline stores. Only 1,000 units will be available for sale.

10th February (flash sale for 1 hour exclusively on realme.com), 14th February at 12 PM sale on realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline stores. Only 1,000 units will be available for sale. Offers: One lucky customer at flash sales will get a free realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition.

