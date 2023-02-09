Airtel launches its Airtel 5G Plus services in three cities – Dharamshala, Mandi, and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Airtel already launched its 5G in Shimla back in December last year. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in a total of four cities – Dharamshala, Mandi, Baddi, and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Airtel customers in all these cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services. Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational in the following areas in these cities.

Areas covered in Dharamshala

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Kotwari Bazaar, Naddi, Sheela Chowk, Dari, McLeodganj, Yol cantonment, and Sidhwari in Dharamshala.

Areas covered in Mandi

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Indira Market, Bus Stand, Samkhetar, Bhiuli, and Old Mandi in Mandi.

Areas covered in Baddi

Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at Sai Road, Amravati Complex, Vardhman colony, Sandholi, Birla Textiles, Bhud barrier, and Cipla in Baddi.

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, Upper North Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Dharamshala, Mandi and Baddi in addition to Shimla. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Hissar, Rohtak, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Imphal Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.