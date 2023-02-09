Ola Electric is coming up with new EV products in India, the company today has teased five new electric motorcycles. The teaser was revealed in the ‘Ola S1: What’s Next’ event right after OLA Electric announced its new OLA S1 and S1 Air variants with a different KWh battery and IDC range.

The company showcased the silhouettes of these new motorcycles which shows that the new OLA electric motorcycles could be in different styles including scrambler, cafe racer, naked, cruiser, and adventure.

The upcoming products could be in the concept stage for now but the launch isn’t very far from what the company’s CEO said. Bhavish Aggarwal talks about the zero ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) two-wheelers being sold in India after 2025.

OLA Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, “When we started OLA Electric, we committed to mission electric, zero ICE two-wheelers will be sold in India post 2025.”

The company has not revealed anything other than the silhouettes of the new electric motorcycles, but it is expected that the first of these five electric motorcycles could be launched in India in FY24.

