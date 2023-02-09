Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is all set to launch in India on 14th February. Xiaomi India today confirmed the launch of its new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in India in a launch teaser. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will feature 4K support, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, built-in Chromecast, and more.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is a media streaming device that transforms any standard TV into Android TV. It lets users stream 4K video content on TV via HDMI port. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will come with a Bluetooth remote with dedicated buttons such as Netflix, Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar as OTT apps shortcuts and a Google Assistant button for voice search.

According to the launch teaser, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will feature a compact portable design, and a PatchWall interface with pre-installed apps. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is expected to be powered by a Quad-core Cortex A35 processor with ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, a dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and running Android TV 11.

The price of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in India will be revealed soon at the launch event.

Source