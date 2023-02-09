Google’s Chrome browser is one of the most popular web browsers available in the market, and apart from unique features, it also comes with some of the basic features which are much needed for the smooth day-to-day usage of the browser.

Chrome browser saves all the bookmarks into the computer through a local file on the device, even if you manually save a bookmark or sync them with a Google account. The file is called Bookmarks in the Windows operating system and can be copied somewhere else as a backup.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily find and open the Bookmarks file for the Chrome browser on your Windows 11 operating system computer.

How to find and open Chrome Bookmarks file in Windows 11

Step 1: Open the Run window on your computer by pressing the Windows + R keys on the keyboard.

Step 2: When the Run prompt opens, enter the following location:

%LocalAppData%\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default

Step 3: After the specified path opens in File Explorer, find the file named “Bookmarks” there.

That’s it. The file named Bookmarks, without any extensions, is the file you are looking for. If you are looking for the bookmarks file of another profile, then go back one step and open the “User Data” folder and then open the “Profile” folder of your choice to see the bookmarks file associated with that profile.