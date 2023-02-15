After confirming the sale date of the Nokia X30 5G, HMD Global launched the smartphone today in India at a price of ₹48,999. The primary highlights of the smartphone are a 90 Hz AMOLED screen, IP67 water-resistant design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, and is designed with recycled materials.

Nokia X30 5G offers an eco-friendly design, the frame is made of 100% recycled aluminum, and the back cover of made of 65% recycled plastic. Nokia X30 5G comes in Ice White and Cloudy Blue color variants.

On the front side, the Nokia X30 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display also features 700 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Nokia X30 5G comes with dual cameras on the rear side with the primary camera of 50 MP f/1.8 and a secondary ultra-wide camera of 13 MP f/2.4 with features like Dark Vision and Night Selfie. The camera is protected by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ that allows 98% of all light through the lens.

The Nokia X30 5G equips a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB storage (lone variant) and is powered by Adreno 619 GPU for graphics-demanding apps. The storage doesn’t support a microSD card expansion.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2 + 6 core configurations, two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient Kryo Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The Nokia X30 5G comes with a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. According to the company, the smartphone offers up to 2 days of battery life and 800 full charging cycles. The smartphone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and comes with 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Software: Android 12 Operating System

Android 12 Operating System CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold cores + 6x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver cores)

GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 256 GB internal storage

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 13 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide), Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ camera glass protection

Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, IP67 Certified

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual 5G standby, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 4,200 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, 100% in 25 minutes

Colors: Ice White, Cloudy Blue

The price for the Nokia X30 5G is ₹48,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and will be available from 20th January 2023 on Nokia.com, online portals, and selected retail counters. Launch offers include ₹1,000 discount on Nokia.com, free Nokia Comfort Earbuds worth ₹2,799, a free 33W charger worth ₹2,999, and an extra ₹4,000 off on exchange on Amazon.in.

