Airtel launches its Airtel 5G Plus services in seven more cities – Kohima in Nagaland, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Aizawl in Mizoram, Gangtok in Sikkim, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia in Assam. Airtel already launched its 5G services in Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala, and Dimapur. Airtel 5G Plus is now live in all North-Eastern states, this is after Reliance Jio launched its True 5G service in 6 states of the North-East circle.

Chief Minister of Mizoram, India tweeted, “Yet another milestone for #Mizoram , I am extremely delighted to announce the launching of @airtelindia ‘s 5G services. I am sure this initiative will promote development of services, technologies, infrastructure and communication services for my people. @airtelnews #airtelindia”.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North-Eastern States, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel remains committed to delivering the highest quality of service to its customers. Connectivity to North Eastern states is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most.

Starting today, Airtel 5G Plus is available in Kohima, Itanagar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh & Tinsukia in addition to Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala and Dimapur. With this, we have successfully powered the entire North-East region of India.

Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel said that its 5G services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. The company also added that it will augment its network making its services available across all the cities in due course of time. Airtel has already confirmed that it will cover its 5G services in all of urban India in 2023 and then across the country by March 2024.

Airtel customers in all these cities will be able to use 5G services at no additional cost. Since the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, no SIM change is required to enjoy 5G services.

Airtel has already rolled out its 5G services in multiple cities including Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Bahadurgarh, Dharamshala, Mandi, Baddi, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Hosur, Puri, Noida & Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Rourkela, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur, Khour, Jammu, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Shimla, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow, and various Airport locations, Universities, Temples, and a few others.